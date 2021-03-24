IPL 2021: Ishant Sharma among other Delhi Capitals players assemble in Mumbai

Delhi Capitals (DC) players have started assembling in Mumbai for the mandatory week-long quarantine ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The first set of people to arrive at the hotel on Tuesday, March 23, included a few Indian players in Ishant Sharma along with wife and professional basketball player Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, and Lalit Yadav.

The DC put out a post on Twitter to announce the arrival of some of their star players and captioned it: "We were absolutely thrilled to see some of our DC stars arrive for #IPL2021 last night Star-struck. Not long to go before #WeRoarTogether."

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) sent out by the BCCI, it is compulsory for all players, management, and support staff entering the bubble to undergo a week-long quarantine in their hotel rooms. During this period, each person will be tested multiple times.

Individuals will only be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions upon testing negative.

BCCI has allowed players involved in the ongoing India-England series to join their respective franchises through bubble-to-bubble without having to quarantine. This means DC players in skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Billings, and Tom Curran will be able to enter the bubble immediately.

The Delhi-based franchise goes into the 14th edition on the back of an outstanding season in the UAE in 2020. The franchise finished runners-up--after losing to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in the final--and had ended the league stage in the second position.