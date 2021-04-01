Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021: Steve Smith pens emotional note for wife as he departs for India
Smith is travelling with all-rounder and compatriot Moises Henriques, who will play for Punjab Kings in the showpiece event.
ANI | , Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Australia's batsman Steve Smith looks on as India's Shardul Thakur bowls on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane.(AFP)

Star batsman Steve Smith penned an emotional note for wife Dani Willis before he left the Australian shores on Thursday to join the Delhi Capitals camp for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Smith shared an adorable picture with this wife and puppy from the airport and wrote a "miss you" message for his better half. "Thanks for seeing me off at the airport @dani_willis I love you and am going to miss you lots! See you soon @delhicapitals," Smith captioned the post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Thursday and will be in quarantine for one week.

Delhi Capitals have started training and pacer Umesh Yadav said he really enjoyed his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Tuesday,

"It feels really nice to be here with the Delhi Capitals team. I really enjoyed the practice session. After being in quarantine for one week, it was great to step onto the ground and spend some time with the boys."

When asked about his mindset for IPL 2021, the fast bowler said, "I just want to do well whenever I have the ball in my hand. I will definitely give my best for my team and keep getting better every day."

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain of the side for the tournament which gets underway from April 9.

Pant will step in as captain for the 14th edition of the tournament after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder during the recently-concluded India-England ODI series.

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10.

Topics
steve smith delhi capitals indian premier league ipl 2021
