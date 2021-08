IPL 2021: 'We'll have a really good shot of qualifying'- Rajasthan Royals' Parag confident of team making the playoffs

Over the course of last 13 years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has provided numerous youngsters a platform to learn, implement and grow as cricketers. With the help of youth and experience, numerous franchises have experienced success. One such youngun is Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Riyan Parag, who has been an important member of the team since his debut season of 2019.

Even though Parag could not perform to the best of his ability in the first half of IPL 2021, before it was declared postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India, he is confident of a good second half in the UAE.

"I think the first half of the IPL was decent for me, but I could've done better in terms of winning more matches for the Royals. But I'm not going to be too harsh on myself, because I believe in my abilities, and through rigorous training, I'm pretty sure I will be able to make a difference in the UAE. The tournament also presents me with the chance to perform to the best of my abilities and make a case for the senior national team," Riyan said in an official Rajasthan Royals release.

"It has been hard to practice as the monsoon season is on and we've been getting a fair amount of rain, but I think the exposure I've received during my time at the Royals' training facility in Nagpur has really helped. I had the opportunity to work on all three facets of my game, and I'm really excited to keep building on that," added the right-handed batsman.

Speaking on his and his team's ambitions for the resumption of the IPL, Riyan said, "I think we have a really good shot at making it to the playoffs. We're placed number fifth on the table, and we've got seven more matches to play. Plus, we know the conditions in UAE really well from last season."

"I believe we can improve a lot in various departments, and with a good team balance and combination on and off the field, I think we'll have a really good shot of qualifying for the playoffs first, and then of course, winning the title," Riyan signed off

IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 and the final will be played on October 15.

(With inputs from ANI)