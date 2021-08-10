India vs England: 'One hundred percent, both will bat also'- Chopra explains why Ashwin, Jadeja should play second Test

R Ashwin's absence from the first India-England Test match at Trent Bridge reignited the discussion on whether Virat Kohli's side should play him and Ravindra Jadeja together. The latest expert to put forth his opinion on the debate is Aakash Chopra, who believes that both the all-rounders should feature together in the second Test match at Lord's.

Ashwin's exclusion in the Nottingham Test raised a few eyebrows as numerous players and pundits expected the side to play both the expriened all-rounders in tandem. However, India decided to include Shardul Thakur and go with four pacers. Former India Chopra, while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, remarked that Thakur may have to sit out if both Ashwin and Jadeja are included.

ALSO READ| 'Making a very strong case, certainly under consideration': Silverwood on Hameed, Moeen Ali's return ahead of 2nd Test

"One hundred percent. You want to play five bowlers and don't want to compromise on your batting, I totally get it. But in that, you should definitely play Ashwin and Jaddu and both will bat well also. It will be unfortunate that you will have to leave out Shardul," said Chopra while speaking on the possibility of the visitors playing Ashwin as well.

Former right-handed batsman Chopra also named Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as the three seamers he would like to see India play.

"You will play your three premier bowlers, who are Bumrah, Shami and Siraj after this Test match - Ishant will also have to wait. That's the nature of the beast, you get injured and someone plays and ensures his place, then it takes longer for you to come back," explained cricketer-turned-commentator Chopra.

Another player that will garner attention in the second Test, which is due to start on Thursday, August 12, will be Mohammed Siraj. The Hyderabad pacer was picked as veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was injured. It will be interesting to see if he keeps his spot should Sharma regains match fitness.