'Making a very strong case, certainly under consideration': Silverwood on Hameed, Moeen Ali's return ahead of 2nd Test

England's top order has failed to click in the last few Test matches and that is something that needs to be sorted out and looked after, according to head coach Chris Silverwood. Ahead of second India vs England Test, slated to begin on August 12 at Lord's, Silverwood admitted that the top order needs "to step up".

"Yes, I think we do need to step up," Silverwood said while speaking to the English media.

Moreover, he also mentioned that Haseeb Hameed is putting forward a "very strong case" for a recall ahead of the second Test against India.

Hameed had made an impressive start to his Test career five years ago in the three matches against India. However, a broken finger had ruled him out of the tour which was followed by a considerable dip in form.

"I'm confident he's as ready as he could be.

"He put his best foot forward in Durham when he scored that hundred and what he did early season in the championship shows there's a lot of class there as well.

"I think he is making a very strong case and at some point, we may make a decision and give him an opportunity."

England are missing star all-rounders in Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes and their absence was felt in the first Test match at Trent Bridge. Addressing the issue, Silverwood said Moeen Ali, who is not part of the current squad, is also under consideration.

"Moeen is certainly under consideration."

"He's always been part of our consideration. So that's something that Joe and I are going to chat about at Lord's. We know he is a fine cricketer and we know he is showing fine form in the Hundred at the moment, though I appreciate it's a different format.

"All-rounders such Ben Stokes or Chris Woakes usually give you options all-round. Unfortunately, we've found ourselves squeezed through circumstances recently and we haven't been able to do that.

"Could Mo play at Lord's? All I'll say is my mind's not closed to anything. If it fits and works for the team then it's something we have to consider," Silverwood added.

The first Test match in Nottingham ended in a draw after rain washed out Day 5. Before the start of play on Day 5, India were in a commanding position, needing 157 more runs to win with 9 wickets in hand and 98 overs left.