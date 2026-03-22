IPL 2026's hidden gems: 10 uncapped players who could end up deciding their team's fate

The biggest names in an IPL squad usually do not need introducing. They arrive with price tags, reputations and clearly marked roles. The more interesting question, every season, sits a layer below that: which lesser-known player already has enough evidence behind him to matter, even if he begins the tournament outside the spotlight. Kartik Sharma for CSK and Mangesh Yadav for RCB. (X images)

This is not a hunt for the most famous uncapped youngster, nor is it a random roll call of bench players. The idea is sharper than that: identify one lesser-discussed name in each squad who has already shown something tangible: a strong domestic spike, a role the team could need, or a skill that can become relevant quickly, and then judge how realistic his path into the XI actually is. In a tournament where combinations can change in a week, and one bad stretch can force a rethink, these are often the players who quietly become important.

Chennai Super Kings: Kartik Sharma Kartik Sharma belongs in this conversation because he is much more than an auction talking point. The price may have put him in the headlines, but the real attraction is his white-ball record. He piled up runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, hit sixes for fun and looked like a keeper-batter with genuine range and tempo. That is the sort of profile that naturally catches Chennai’s eye.

The challenge is an immediate opportunity. CSK have enough batting and wicketkeeping options for Kartik to start the season outside the first-choice XI. His route looks more like a tactical opening than a straight selection call, if Chennai want more Indian batting punch, or if one of the existing options goes cold. Even if he spends much of 2026 waiting, he still feels like a real hidden gem because Chennai do not invest that heavily in an uncapped player without seeing a bigger long-term role.

Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh Sahil Parakh fits the brief because he combines pedigree with recent attacking evidence, yet still sits outside the main IPL conversation. He already has age-group credentials, has produced major scores at the youth level, and has shown enough T20 intent in domestic franchise cricket to be viewed as more than just a promising name.

The issue at Delhi is traffic. Their batting options mean Sahil is unlikely to begin the season in the preferred XI. He looks more like the batter they turn to when the Indian middle order needs fresh energy, or when Delhi want to shake things up during a rough patch. That actually strengthens his hidden-gem case. These are often the players who begin on the bench and then suddenly become central once the season starts testing squad depth.

Gujarat Titans: Kumar Kushagra Kumar Kushagra is the pick from the Titans because he has proper T20 substance. He has recent high-volume runs, strong strike-rate evidence and the added value of being a wicketkeeper-batter, which always enhances squad flexibility. That makes him more than just a reserve name.

Still, his path to the XI is not straightforward. Gujarat’s batting core is already packed with established names, so Kushagra is unlikely to walk into the side from game one. His opportunity probably arrives only if the batting mix needs a structural tweak or if the team want an Indian keeper-batter option to unlock another combination. Even if he does not get many games this season, he remains a hidden gem because his domestic trendline already suggests he is too good to stay hidden for long.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tejasvi Singh Tejasvi Singh is a proper deep-cut pick. He is not a polished, widely discussed prospect, but his numbers point to one very useful T20 trait: serious boundary-hitting power. His run in the Delhi Premier League was exactly the kind of raw-hitting burst that makes franchises take notice.

At Kolkata, though, opportunity is another matter. KKR are not short on batting options, and Tejasvi is unlikely to begin the season in the XI. He feels more like a player who comes into the frame when Kolkata want extra lower-order aggression, or when one of their Indian batting options fails to hold their place. Even if his game time is limited, the hidden-gem logic remains intact. Players with this kind of instant six-hitting value can force themselves into the conversation very quickly.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mukul Choudhary Mukul Choudhary makes the list because his evidence, though smaller in sample, is sharp and relevant. He has the kind of finishing numbers that matter in T20 cricket: quick runs, high strike rate and the ability to change a chase in a short burst. That profile is always valuable.

He may not start as a locked-in first-choice player, as Lucknow have multiple established batting options. But among the names in this piece, Mukul feels closer than most to a real in-season opening. If LSG want more Indian batting punch in the middle or lower order, he could come into the frame fairly quickly. And even if chances are limited, the reason he remains a hidden gem is simple: clean finishing skill is rare, and players who show it consistently do not stay in the shadows for long.

Mumbai Indians: Danish Malewar Danish Malewar is a hidden gem of a slightly different type. He is not here because of flashy T20 noise, but because his heavier domestic work suggests genuine batting quality. Big first-class runs do not guarantee IPL success, but they do tell you a lot about a batter’s temperament, method and capacity to build innings.

Mumbai, of course, are one of the hardest teams to break into as a batter. Danish is unlikely to begin IPL 2026 in their strongest XI unless injury or a batting slump forces a rethink. He looks more like a development pick for now. But that does not weaken the choice. It is exactly the kind of move strong franchises make when they believe the base quality is already there and the breakout can come later.

Punjab Kings: Vishal Nishad Vishal Nishad is one of the rawer names on this list, but not one without proof. The attraction here is clear: he is a young leg-spinner, he has shown early wicket-taking signs, and that alone makes him interesting in a T20 ecosystem that is always searching for a fresh wrist-spinner.

He is unlikely to start the season in Punjab’s best XI, but Punjab are also the type of side where bowling combinations can change quickly if results wobble. That gives Vishal a more realistic experimental pathway than he might have had elsewhere. Even if he hardly plays this year, he still counts as a hidden gem because teams never stop searching for the next attacking leg-spinner who can become a point of difference.

Rajasthan Royals - Brijesh Sharma Brijesh Sharma is a very Rajasthan kind of pick- low on hype, but not low on evidence. His recent T20 returns show enough wicket-taking substance to suggest he is not just making up squad numbers. Rajasthan have made a habit of spotting lesser-known players before they become popular, and Brijesh fits that mould.

His immediate route to the XI is narrow because Rajasthan’s first-choice pace structure is likely to begin ahead of him. So he looks more like depth, injury cover or a tactical alternative than a starter. But that is still enough for the hidden-gem label. The point is not that he is guaranteed games. It is that he already has enough behind him to become relevant the moment a seam slot opens.

Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders SWOT analysis and best probable XI: Good enough for playoffs, or too imbalanced to survive?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Mangesh Yadav Mangesh Yadav may be the strongest bowling hidden gem case in the piece. He comes with current wicket-taking form, strong domestic white-ball momentum and the sort of profile that makes a franchise look clever if it lands. He is not just a hopeful punt; there is real evidence behind the excitement.

More importantly, his path to the XI feels plausible. RCB are always alert to Indian pace support options, and Mangesh looks closer to actual contention than many others on this list. He still may not start the season on the primary side, but he feels like someone who could get games relatively early if Bengaluru need fresh energy or if one of their support seamers underperforms. Even limited opportunities would be enough to show why he belongs in this category.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Smaran Ravichandran Smaran Ravichandran is probably the strongest batting pick here on pure domestic weight. He has produced heavy runs, done it across formats, and backed it up with the kind of consistency that suggests his rise is not a passing hot streak. That makes him more than an interesting name; it makes him a serious batting prospect.

The complication is the squad context. Sunrisers already have enough established batting names that Smaran may not begin the season in the XI. His opening likely comes only if form drops, injury strikes, or the side wants a calmer Indian batting option to stabilise things. Even if that window does not open immediately, he is still a hidden gem because the body of work is already too strong to ignore. He may not own IPL 2026 from day one, but he looks exactly like the sort of player who can force the issue sooner rather than later.

What ties these names together is not certainty. It is readiness. Some, like Mangesh Yadav and Mukul Choudhary, feel relatively close to a genuine IPL 2026 opening. Others, like Kartik Sharma, Kumar Kushagra and Smaran Ravichandran, may need the season to bend in their favour before the chance comes. And a few may spend much of this year waiting.

But that is often what hidden gems look like before everybody notices them. Not obvious stars. Not empty hype. Just players with enough evidence to suggest that when the spotlight moves, they will be ready for it.