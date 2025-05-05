SunRisers Hyderabad pick Ranji Trophy 2024-25 highest wicket-taker as replacement for injured Smaran Ravichandran

Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad have named Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey as a replacement for Smaran Ravichandran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This announcement came just hours before the franchise's fixture against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. IPL 2025, SRH vs DC: SunRisers Hyderabad have picked Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey as a replacement(AFP)

Harsh Dubey has joined the 2024 finalists for INR 30 lakh. The spinner made a name for himself in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 69 wickets.

His performance went a long way in Vidarbha winning the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 title.

It is important to mention that the franchise also signed Smaran Ravichandran as a replacement player. However, the state of his injury has not been revealed.

Ravichandran had joined the SRH squad as a replacement for Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who had injured his shoulders some weeks back.

Speaking of Harsh Dubey, he has taken 97 wickets in 18 first-class games and registered 935 runs with the bat.

When it comes to T20s, he has played 16 matches, taking 9 wickets and scoring 16 runs.

Dubey rose to prominence in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, taking 69 wickets and hence breaking the record for most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season, previously held by Bihar's Ashutosh Aman.

SunRisers Hyderabad struggling in IPL 2025

The last year's finalists have been struggling in the ongoing IPL 2025 as they won just 3 matches out of 10. The franchise are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table with just 6 points.

The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen have not been able to string consistent performances with the bat, and hence, SunRisers have failed to post good totals on the board.

The bowling has also left much to be desired as Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami have leaked runs consistently. Harshal Patel has been the only bright spot with the ball in hand.

SRH still have a mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs. But for this to happen, the side must win all their remaining matches and then hope for some other results to go their way.