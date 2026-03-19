LSG, Pant and a question of audacity

Lucknow: It’s been a roller coaster ride for Lucknow Super Giants in the cash-rich Indian Premier League over the last four seasons. In the first two seasons, the KL Rahul-led side lost in the Play-Offs, but thereafter they slid to seventh positions in consecutive seasons, including the last one under the leadership of Rishabh Pant. Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant. (PTI)

With a change in jersey and logo, LSG enters IPL 2026 with renewed ambitions, tasked with leveraging a revamped squad under captain Rishabh Pant. It’s a crucial year for LSG, Pant, and chief coach Justin Langer, who is yet to infuse the fire desperately needed in the side over the last two seasons.

Undoubtedly, LSG has made many questionable calls, including frequently chopping and changing the setup. That is in complete contrast to Gujarat Giants, which also came into existence alongside LSG in 2022, but won the title in their debut season and were runners-up in 2023, remaining a stable and high-performing team. The 2026 season is hence crucial for LSG , whose fans would expect the franchise to stick to its plans of winning instead of making hurried decisions that will only hamper consistency.

The new season demands mature leadership from Pant, who endured a disappointing debut year with LSG, marked by low scores and tactical scrutiny. This was followed by a fiery 118* runs off 61 balls in the last league match against Gujarat Titans, which included no-look sixes off Kagiso Rabada. This sensational century included 11 fours and eight sixes, providing a high-impact end to an otherwise difficult season, but despite his efforts, LSG lost the game.

Before that last match, Pant had scored only 151 runs in 13 matches. After being bought for a record-breaking ₹27 crore, his performance in the last match somewhat alleviated the pressure of a disappointing campaign where he initially averaged just 13 with a strike rate of 107.

In fact, Pant shoulders a massive responsibility as LSG skipper, aiming to blend his explosive wicketkeeping-batting with sharper captaincy. His 2025 struggles, especially modest averages and criticism over decisions, contrasted that last-over blitz, hinting at untapped flair.

With coach Langer’s guidance, Pant must anchor the middle order and inspire a playoff push at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here in Lucknow. LSG’s top order boasts firepower: Aiden Markram opens with elegant strokes, Mitchell Marsh adds all-round muscle, and Nicholas Pooran delivers middle-overs mayhem as the retained wicketkeeper-finisher.

LSG’s new buys like Josh Inglis ( ₹8.60 crore) and Akshat Raghuwanshi bolster depth, while Himmat Singh and Matthew Breetzke offer stability. Ayush Badoni’s versatility and Abdul Samad’s late surges complete a unit capable of 200 plus totals, vital against pace-heavy attacks.

Following the unceremonious departure of former speedster and LSG’s director Zaheer Khan after a poor seventh-place finish last season, LSG roped in experienced and former Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun as the team’s new bowling coach. Everyone hopes that with a strong bowling line-up, especially pacers, LSG will have a better show at least on the home turf in the first two matches.

In fact, LSG’s attack gains teeth with Mohammed Shami’s traded-in experience and Mayank Yadav’s raw speed, if injury-free. Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan provide swing, Anrich Nortje raw pace, and Wanindu Hasaranga spin all-round nous. Shahbaz Ahmed and Manimaran Siddharth handle spin duties, with Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, and Arjun Tendulkar as backups, addressing 2025’s death-over woes.

LSG’s campaign kicks off on April 1 at home versus Delhi Capitals, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 12) in the first phase. Home comforts at Ekana favor spin, but away games test depth. Balancing four overseas slots with Marsh, Markram, Pooran, Hasaranga/Nortje remains tricky, especially considering the fitness of domestic pacers.

LSG are contenders, but success will hinge on Pant’s consistency, Mayank’s fitness, and death bowling. After 2025’s near-misses, expect a bolder LSG charging for playoffs and beyond.