IPL Auction 2021: Glenn Maxwell ready to 'put everything' to help RCB 'lift the trophy'
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Glenn Maxwell ready to ‘put everything’ to help RCB ‘lift the trophy’

Maxwell on Thursday was bought by RCB in the ongoing mini-auction of the IPL for ₹14.25 crore.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell: File Photo(AP)

After getting picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Indian Premier League players’ auction 2021, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed that he is extremely eager to put all his efforts to help his team lift the trophy this year.

Maxwell sparked a fierce bidding war between four franchises – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals – before finally being bought by Virat Kohli-led side for a whopping sum of 14.25 crore. (IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates)

The Australian all-rounder took to Twitter and wrote, “Looking forward to joining @RCBTweetsfor this year's @IPL. Can't wait to put everything I have into helping us lift the trophy,” tweeted Maxwell.

Talking about Maxwell, RCB Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson said, “Often Maxwell has been used in a finisher role, he is a multi-skilled player and he can bowl off-spin as well. It depends on what the team wants, we all look at how to bring the best out of him. We were after the X factor player and we got that in form of Maxwell.”

Meanwhile, South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 crore. RCB bought Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for 15 crore

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for 3.2 crore.

