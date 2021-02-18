IPL Auction 2021: Glenn Maxwell ready to ‘put everything’ to help RCB ‘lift the trophy’

After getting picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Indian Premier League players’ auction 2021, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed that he is extremely eager to put all his efforts to help his team lift the trophy this year.

Maxwell sparked a fierce bidding war between four franchises – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals – before finally being bought by Virat Kohli-led side for a whopping sum of ₹14.25 crore. (IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates)

The Australian all-rounder took to Twitter and wrote, “Looking forward to joining @RCBTweetsfor this year's @IPL. Can't wait to put everything I have into helping us lift the trophy,” tweeted Maxwell.

Talking about Maxwell, RCB Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson said, “Often Maxwell has been used in a finisher role, he is a multi-skilled player and he can bowl off-spin as well. It depends on what the team wants, we all look at how to bring the best out of him. We were after the X factor player and we got that in form of Maxwell.”

Meanwhile, South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹16.25 crore. RCB bought Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for ₹15 crore

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as ₹2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for ₹3.2 crore.