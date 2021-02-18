IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for 50 Lakh
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for 50 Lakh

Pujara last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014. He has played 30 games in the cash-rich tournament and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:49 PM IST

Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will be back in Indian Premier League as he was bought by Chennai Super Kings at his base price – 50 Lakh at the IPL players’ auction 2021 in Chennai on Thursday. (IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates)

Pujara last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014, the year when the team made it to the finals. He has played 30 games in the cash-rich tournament and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions.

Earlier, all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was also bought by CSK for 9.5 crore making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at IPL auction. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened the bidding for him at his base price of 20 lakh but was eventually picked by CSK for 9.25 cr.

ASLO READ | From 2 lakh to 5.25 cr: Who is Punjab Kings' new buy Shahrukh Khan

Meanwhile, Pawan Negi, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptil, Australian batsman Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, and Rassie van der Dussen went unsold at the auction.

Lukman Meriwala went to Delhi Capitals for 20 Lakh. The Baroda pacer had scalped 15 wickets from eight matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January. Chetan Sakariya was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for 1.2 crore. He had his base price as 20 lakh.

Also, Uncapped player Shahrukh Khan was bagged by Punjab Kings. Shahrukh had his base price of 20 lakh but he went to Punjab Kings for 5.25 crore. Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Punjab Kings all made the bids for him, but in the end, the winning bid was made by Punjab Kings.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell ( 14.25 crore), Chris Morris ( 16.25 crore), and Jhye Richardson ( 14 crore) were the biggest buys in the ongoing auction

South African all-rounder Morris became the most expensive player at an IPL auction after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 crore.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of sold players

Morris entered with a base price of 75 lakh. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) both showed interest before Rajasthan Royals made a belated entry after RCB pulled out at 10 crore.

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cheteshwar pujara csk IPL Auction 2021 ipl 2021 auction
Close
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell: File Photo(AP)
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell: File Photo(AP)
ipl

Glenn Maxwell ready to ‘put everything’ to help RCB ‘lift the trophy’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Maxwell on Thursday was bought by RCB in the ongoing mini-auction of the IPL for 14.25 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for 50 Lakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Pujara last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014. He has played 30 games in the cash-rich tournament and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh: File photo(HT Archive)
Harbhajan Singh: File photo(HT Archive)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan goes unsold, MI bag Piyush Chawla

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Piyush Chawla was picked up by Mumbai Indians for 2.4 crore. Harbhajan who had his base price as 2 crore did not find any takers and went unsold.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson(Twitter)
RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson(Twitter)
ipl

‘We all look at how to bring the best out of Maxwell’: Mike Hesson

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to bag all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for a whopping 14.25 crore in IPL players' auction in Chennai on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

VIVO to be title sponsor for IPL 2021

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The IPL chairman also confirmed that IPL 2021 will most likely see fans return to the stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
ipl

Hope 'moneybags' McCullum doesn't outbid me again in IPL auction: Ponting

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): Former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday teased Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.(File)
File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.(File)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders might want to bid for

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Rajasthan Royals might want to bid for

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Royals are expected to go for a couple of overseas stars after letting go of their captain Steve Smith.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanju Samson hits one into the stands during IPL 2020.(IPL)
Sanju Samson hits one into the stands during IPL 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021: Full list of players released & retained by teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Here is the full list of players retained and released by all eight franchises
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.(PTI)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.(PTI)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players who could be perfect match for Chennai Super Kings

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The Chennai-based franchise has always valued experience, they are likely to keep that factor in mind while bidding on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auction 2020 Full players list.(IPL)
IPL Auction 2020 Full players list.(IPL)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: List of all teams with available slots and purse left

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • IPL Auction list: There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL trophy(BCCI)
IPL trophy(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Along with granting NOCs, it has also been confirmed that the Kiwis would be available for the entire edition of the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
ipl

'He's not the same what he used to be': Gambhir explains what CSK need to do

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:04 PM IST
A lot of players in the team are on the wrong side of 30s and are nearing the end of their careers as CSK will look to replace them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kings XI Punjab team huddle: File Photo(HT Archive)
Kings XI Punjab team huddle: File Photo(HT Archive)
ipl

IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:35 PM IST
KXIP is one of the eight franchise teams to have competed in the last edition of the T20 league in the UAE.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP