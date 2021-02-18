IND USA
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player, goes to CSK

Gowtham is the second off-spinner bought by MS Dhoni-led side after England all-rounder Moeen Ali.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST

Uncapped spin all-rounder Krishna Gowtham had a moment to cherish on Thursday after he bagged a huge deal at the Indian Premier League players’ auction in Chennai. The Karnataka cricketer was bought for a record sum of 9.25 crore by the Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming season of the tournament.

Gowtham, whose base price was 20 lakh, has now become the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history. The 32-year-old is currently with the Indian team as a net bowler for the ongoing Test series against England. He is the second off-spinner bought by MS Dhoni-led side after England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

CSK found merit in his ability to spin the ball and come up with big shots when required. He has dismissed India skipper Virat Kohli too a couple of times with his off-spin. Gowtham has 1045 runs with one century from 42 First Class games apart from 166 wickets.

On the other hand, South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history with Rajasthan Royals shelling out 16.25 crore.

Australian Glenn Maxwell once again managed to attract a winning 14.25 crore bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Punjab Kings, who went into the auction with the maximum purse among eight teams, paid 14 crore to rope in Australian pacer Jhye Richardson hoping he will plug the gap in their leaking bowling department.

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan was lapped up by KKR for 3.2 crore. He missed the IPL last year as he was serving a ban for failing to report a corrupt approach.

Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile also ended up with a good deal, fetching a 5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians. He had a base price of 1.5 crore.

Australian Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for 2.20 crore, only 20 lakh more than his base price.

