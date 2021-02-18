IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar for base price of 20 lakh

The IPL Auction ahead of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League turned out to be a cracker of an event with Rajasthan Royals creating history by shelling out a record price to buy South African all-rounder Chris Morris.

At the other end of the spectrum, two-time champions Mumbai Indians had the last buy of the day as they paid the base price amount of ₹20 lakh to get Arjun Tendulkar on board.

The left-arm paceman, who can wield the willow too, was earlier selected for Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad and played 2 matches in the season, picking up 2 wickets at an economy of 9.57 runs per over.

The youngster grabbed attention right before the auction with an unbeaten 77-run knock off 31 balls followed by a 3-wicket haul to help his team MIG Cricket Club defeat Islam Gymkhana by 194 runs in second-round Group-A match at the Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2020-2021 on Sunday.

The tournament was conducted under the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) which was also the first cricket competition in the city since the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arjun played a scintillating knock, hitting five boundaries and eight sixes during his stint at the crease. He picked off-spinner Hashir Dafedar for special treatment hitting the bowler for five sixes in one over.

Arjun is the son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was a star player for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.