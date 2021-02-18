IND USA
IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar for base price of 20 lakh
File image of Arjun Tendulkar.(BCCI)
cricket

IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar for base price of 20 lakh

  • Mumbai Indians had the last buy of the day as they paid the base price amount of 20 lakh to get Arjun Tendulkar on board.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:32 PM IST

The IPL Auction ahead of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League turned out to be a cracker of an event with Rajasthan Royals creating history by shelling out a record price to buy South African all-rounder Chris Morris.

At the other end of the spectrum, two-time champions Mumbai Indians had the last buy of the day as they paid the base price amount of 20 lakh to get Arjun Tendulkar on board.

IPL Auction 2021 Highlights - Morris biggest buy at 16.25 crore

The left-arm paceman, who can wield the willow too, was earlier selected for Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad and played 2 matches in the season, picking up 2 wickets at an economy of 9.57 runs per over.

The youngster grabbed attention right before the auction with an unbeaten 77-run knock off 31 balls followed by a 3-wicket haul to help his team MIG Cricket Club defeat Islam Gymkhana by 194 runs in second-round Group-A match at the Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2020-2021 on Sunday.

IPL 2021 Auction - Full list of players sold and unsold

The tournament was conducted under the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) which was also the first cricket competition in the city since the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arjun played a scintillating knock, hitting five boundaries and eight sixes during his stint at the crease. He picked off-spinner Hashir Dafedar for special treatment hitting the bowler for five sixes in one over.

Arjun is the son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was a star player for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

