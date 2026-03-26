Jitesh Sharma roasts former side Punjab Kings, takes swipe at title-less teams with two-word jab as IPL banter begins
Jitesh Sharma helped RCB to a maiden IPL title in 2025, leaving PBKS as one of the three winless franchises – and he didn't hesitate from poking fun at them.
Jitesh Sharma has established himself as a player who isn’t afraid of having a little bit of banter on and off the field. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter once again had the chance to drop a zinger, as he made a joke at the expense of his former franchise Punjab Kings, as well as two other trophy-less franchises in Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, the RCB and India player was discussing the IPL, which Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter as defending champions for the first time in franchise history in 2026. Jitesh’s glovework and batting down the order was crucial as the team lifted the title in 2025.
Jitesh had made the move over from Punjab Kings, where he had started his IPL career in 2022, and even went on to captain PBKS on occasion. However, that didn’t stop him from shooting them down with a playful piece of banter.
The podcast host listed out the three franchises who now remain winless in the IPL following IPL success, saying “Abhi bas Punjab, Delhi, LSG, yeh teen team bachi hain (Now just Punjab, Delhi, LSG are left to win).”
Not Jitesh's first taste of IPL banter
Quickly, Jitesh retorted by saying “Bachi rahengi (They will stay left out),” laying down the gauntlet to this trio of teams and earning laughter from the host. Jitesh did try to smoothen out the banter a little bit by adding on, “We will try to win again.”
The wicketkeeper struck 261 runs at a strike-rate of 176 in the finisher role for RCB enroute to title success, including 24(10) in the final to push RCB to 190 as the team needed every one of those runs in a tight contest.
Earlier in that tournament, he had been involved in some more playful back-and-forth against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, after he associated the viral ‘dosa, idli, sambar, chutney chutney’ song when asked what he thinks about when he hears Chennai. It was thrown back in his face when he was dismissed at the Chepauk, as the home DJ played that very song upon the wicket.
Jitesh won’t mind finding himself at the end of more similar banter if his former team or indeed any of the remaining winless franchises can pull off a result against RCB – but as the old saying goes, he who laughs last laughs loudest, and that will be the focus for RCB as they begin a campaign with a star above their crest.
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