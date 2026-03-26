Jitesh Sharma roasts former side Punjab Kings, takes swipe at title-less teams with two-word jab as IPL banter begins

Jitesh Sharma has established himself as a player who isn’t afraid of having a little bit of banter on and off the field. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter once again had the chance to drop a zinger, as he made a joke at the expense of his former franchise Punjab Kings, as well as two other trophy-less franchises in Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Jitesh Sharma and Virat Kohli shake hands with Punjab Kings players during IPL 2025. (PTI)

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, the RCB and India player was discussing the IPL, which Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter as defending champions for the first time in franchise history in 2026. Jitesh’s glovework and batting down the order was crucial as the team lifted the title in 2025.

Jitesh had made the move over from Punjab Kings, where he had started his IPL career in 2022, and even went on to captain PBKS on occasion. However, that didn’t stop him from shooting them down with a playful piece of banter.

The podcast host listed out the three franchises who now remain winless in the IPL following IPL success, saying “Abhi bas Punjab, Delhi, LSG, yeh teen team bachi hain (Now just Punjab, Delhi, LSG are left to win).”