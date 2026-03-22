Kevin Pietersen snubs Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in his all-time IPL XI, names ‘biggest mistake in IPL history’

Naming an all-time Indian Premier League XI proves to be a very tricky experiment, with top quality players, often legends, regularly missing out. This proved to be the case for Kevin Pietersen as well, as the former Delhi Capitals mentor named his XI in conjunction with Jos Buttler. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and his teammate Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match (PTI)

On Buttler’s For the Love of Cricket podcast, the England pair drafted their all-time XI. Pietersen named some bonafide legends of the sport, as expected, but had to make some sacrifices.

Pietersen’s IPL XI: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Pietersen did not maintain the four overseas players rule, including five overseas names. Key players missing out included names like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, the uber-successful Mumbai Indians trio failing to use their silverware to crack the team.

Buttler, who is an IPL all-timer in his own right, asked Pietersen to pick two openers between Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, David Warner, and Rohit Sharma. Pietersen had no hesitation in picking the two RCB greats for his lineup, not pausing before his answer.

Pietersen names biggest IPL mistake in history AB de Villiers was another unquestionable inclusion for Pietersen, who included the South African star alongside Mr. IPL Suresh Raina in his middle order. He opted against including KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, or Glenn Maxwell. He also didn't include Keiron Pollard.

Ahead of that middle order unit, Pietersen missed before returning to MS Dhoni – “There's only one non-negotiable,” he asserted, not thinking twice. In the all-rounder section, Pietersen overlooked Hardik Pandya, and went for the West Indian duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, claiming the latter would make it into every single IPL team.

His last all-rounder pick was Ravindra Jadeja, who bridged the gap to the bowlers. Pietersen opted for Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of Rashid Khan, stating that RCB releasing him was “The worst decision in IPL history.”

In the fast bowling unit, Pietersen had absolutely zero doubts. He went for arguably the two best pacers in the format’s history, the MI duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasoth Malinga.

Pietersen won't be part of Delhi Capitals’ coaching staff this season, relinquishing his role after stating that he didn't have time to spare for the franchise this year around.