RCB arrives in UAE for the second leg of IPL 2021 - WATCH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have arrived in Dubai for the second phase of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2021 which begins from September 19. The Virat Kohli-led side will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on the next day of the commencement of the tournament’s UAE leg.

The members of the team will be quarantined in their hotel for 6 days before training begins. Meanwhile, the franchise documented their journey from India to the UAE in the first episode of 'Bold Diaries' - a digital series that captures behind-the-scenesof the team as they gear up for the tournament.

The excitement is evident in this group that’s heading into the remainder of the competition. The video shows light-hearted moments of the players. They share interesting travel stories from their past journeys while also disclosing what they will be watching on the flight. The responses come from Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Sachin Baby, Pavan Deshpande, Muhammad Azharudeen, and Suyash Prabhudessai.

Navdeep Saini shared his thoughts on traveling on airplanes. “I like everything about traveling, but if you can get a business class seat instead of an economy class seat, there is nothing like it. In economy, you are confined to sitting in one tight spot. However, in business class, you can relax and sit. That’s why I like getting business class so I can be comfortable while watching Netflix.”

Saini also revealed that he wasn’t watching anything on the plane but decided to jog old memories by watching episodes of Tom and Jerry.

Devdutt Padikkal shared what playing for Team India in the series against Sri Lanka was like. “It was a very exciting experience for me. Just being a part of the group. I was really excited to be there and was just looking to learn and improve. For lots of us, it was our first tour with the Indian team, and everyone just wanted to pick new techniques up from each other and the senior players in the squad. It was a really good experience overall,” he said.