Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction
Left-arm fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, will be among the players available for the IPL 2021 players’ auction which takes place on February 18 in Chennai. Tendulkar’s base price has been set ₹20 lakh and the 21-year-old will be among the 814 Indian players up for grabs.
Tendulkar made his T20 debut during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, picking up 1/34 for Mumbai against Haryana. He played another games against Puducherry, claiming 1/33.
A total of 1097 players will be up for the auction, which also includes Kerala fast bowler S Sreesanth, who returned to playing competitive cricket a month ago during the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, setting his base price at ₹75 lakh.
Notable exceptions from the 283 overseas players include Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc and England captain Joe Root, who have made themselves unavailable for selection. Surprisingly, Australia fast bowler James Pattinson, who performed reasonably well for Mumbai Indians during the last edition has also pulled out. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who returned to playing for his team has been listed at the highest base price of ₹2 crore.
Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett and Colin Ingram - all set their base price at ₹2 crore. Hanuma Vihari ( ₹1 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujara ( ₹50 lakh), who played pivotal roles in India's incredible 2-1 Test win over Australia, also registered for the auction.
"If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 61 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 22 may be overseas players)," read a statement from the IPL on Friday.
Country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players who have registered: Afghanistan (30), Australia (42), Bangladesh (5), England (21), Ireland (2), Nepal (8), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (29), Scotland (7), South Africa (38), Sri Lanka (31), UAE (9), USA (2), West Indies (56), Zimbabwe (2).
(With PTI inputs)
