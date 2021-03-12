‘That’s a special ground for me’: Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh will be donning Kolkata Knight Riders’ purple and gold jersey in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After getting released by his previous franchise Chennai Super Kings, he was acquired by the Eoin Morgan-led side at the IPL 2021 Auction last month.

Though the veteran off-spinner is excited to join the KKR camp for IPL 2021, he also has a ‘small regret’ that his side won't be playing any league games at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As per the fixture announced by the IPL governing council, none of the franchises will be playing at their home grounds.

While speaking on the Star Sports network, Harbhajan said that he would have been happier if he had got a game to play at the Eden Gardens which is a ‘special ground’ for him.

“I have very good memories from Eden - Test cricket, ODI cricket - whatever cricket I have played there, even the two titles we had won there for the Mumbai Indians. That is a special ground for me and there will be no cricket there, that small regret will be there but it is an opportunity for me as a player to just go out and be happy about playing cricket,” Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Harbhajan, who only features in the IPL, is eager to be back on the field again. and feeling good that the tournament is taking place in India.

“Whether the match is in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai or Mumbai, I am feeling good that the IPL is happening in India and we are not going to Dubai or any other place because it is our festival and as a player, I am looking forward to it. IPL is a tournament that everyone waits for, whether it is the players or the spectators. For a player like me who only plays the IPL, the desire to play is going to get fulfilled,” he said.

“I am excited to be associated with a third big team, the speciality is I have been associated with the teams who have won the championship. Hopefully, I will go just out there and play the way I have played always and try and lift the cup for KKR,” he added.