...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Virat Kohli limps while running between wickets after smashing his fastest IPL fifty: ‘Don’t remember the last time…’

In the 11th over, the early signs of Virat Kohli struggling while running were visible. But it didn't matter as he led RCB to their second IPL title.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 11:29 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
Advertisement

Fighting fatigue and a hamstring issue, Virat Kohli was limping and yet anchoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their run chase in their IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans. On Sunday, GT set a target of 156 runs in Ahmedabad, and RCB got off to a strong start in the run chase. But after Venkatesh Iyer's (32) dismissal in the fifth over, the RCB batting order began to wobble as Devdutt Padikkal (1), Rajat Patidar (15) and Krunal Pandya (1) departed early. (RCB vs GT IPL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS)

Virat Kohli limps while taking a single.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Tim David formed a partnership with Kohli, as the latter also stitched together his fastest IPL half-century, off 25 balls. He also hit seven fours and two sixes to reach the milestone.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar in awe of Krunal Pandya's 'perfect ball' as RCB star outfoxes Jos Buttler: 'Watched the batter's feet'

Virat Kohli struggles with right hamstring/thigh issue

In the 11th over, the early signs of Kohli struggling while running were visible. He called for the physio after completing a double. He was seen to be feeling some discomfort in his right hamstring/thigh. After getting hydrated, he was fine to resume.

But Kohli remained, eventually unbeatan at 75* off 42 balls, packed with nine fours and three sixes, as RCB got to 161/5 in 18 overs, winning by five wickets. The result saw them defend their IPL title, and also get their second trophy.

It was a total batting collapse from GT in the first innings as they crumbled for 155/8 in 20 overs Washington Sundar's unbeaten 37-ball 50* was the only positive as batters came and left. Openers Shubamn Gill (10) and Sai Sudharsan (12) departed early, and so did Nishant Sindhu (20). Jos Buttler (19) failed to build on his start. Meanwhile, middle order batters Arshad Khan (15), Rahul Tewatia (7) and Jason Holder (7) flopped. For RCB, Rasikh Salam took three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two-wicket hauls.

 
cricket ipl virat kohli
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest IPL Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest IPL Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
Home / Cricket News / IPL 2026 / Virat Kohli limps while running between wickets after smashing his fastest IPL fifty: ‘Don’t remember the last time…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.