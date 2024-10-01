Irani Cup: Rahane leads Mumbai rally after Mukesh’s strikes

Lucknow: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane came to the rescue of Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai on Day 1 of the Irani Cup tie after Rest of India pacer Mukesh Kumar had left them reeling with an impressive early spell at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday. Rest of India pacer Mukesh Kumar struck three early blows before Mumbai recovered on the first day of the Irani Cup tie in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Rahane, who went out of India reckoning after last summer’s West Indies tour, held the innings together with an unbeaten 86 after Mukesh Kumar, eyeing an India spot, grabbed the first three wickets to reduce the innings to 37/3, cashing in after Rest opted to bowl.

Mumbai reached 237/4 at stumps, with Rahane (197b, 6x4, 1x6) a picture of patience and focus in the company of an aggressive Sarfaraz Khan (54* – 88b, 6x4), who had joined the side after leaving India’s Kanpur Test squad with his younger brother Musheer Khan ruled out following a car accident while coming to Lucknow for the match.

The innings recovery was led first by Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, who scored 57 (84b, 6x4, 2x6) before driving a pitched-up Yash Dayal delivery to Rest skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at extra cover, ending a 102-run fourth wicket partnership. The Rahane-Sarfaraz stand is worth 98 runs.

Gaikwad opted to bowl first, capitalising on bowler-friendly morning conditions. Mukesh, fresh off a successful Duleep Trophy campaign – he was the highest wickettaker – took full advantage with the new ball, delivering a fierce opening spell. He struck in the second over to remove Prithvi Shaw (4) and ‘keeper-batter Hardik Tamore (0) in quick succession.

Shaw hit a boundary in the first over but edged a sharp delivery to be brilliantly caught by Devdutt Padikkal at second slip. Two balls later, Tamore’s attempt at a drive found the gloves of Dhruv Jurel, leaving Mumbai reeling at 5/2.

Despite Mumbai’s recovery, Mukesh was the standout bowler of the day. With 15 wickets in the Duleep Trophy and this spell, the Bengal bowler, who has played three Tests, continues to push for national selection.

Mumbai’s slide continued as 17-year-old debutant Ayush Mhatre was dismissed after scoring 19, Mukesh’s well-directed short ball forcing the opener into top-edging an awkward pull shot to Jurel. Mukesh returned 3/60.

Rahane, known for stepping in when the team is in trouble, drew on his experience with his resilient effort, closing in on his 41st first-class hundred, while Sarfaraz extended his prolific form. Bad light forced an early end to the day’s proceedings, allowing only 68 overs.

Since its inaugural edition in 1959-60, RoI have won the Irani Cup 30 times and Mumbai on 14 occasions.

Brief scores: Mumbai 237/4 in 68 overs (A Rahane 86*, Shreyas 57, Sarfaraz 54*, Mukesh 3/60) vs Rest of India.