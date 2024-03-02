 Ireland leave Team India miles behind with monumental Test achievement | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Ireland leave Team India miles behind with monumental Test achievement after historic win against Afghanistan

Ireland leave Team India miles behind with monumental Test achievement after historic win against Afghanistan

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 02, 2024 09:57 AM IST

Ireland are now the fourth-fastest team in 147 years of Test history to register their first win in the format.

Ireland scripted history on Friday, defeating Afghanistan by six wickets to get their first-ever Test win on Day 3 of their one-off match, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Ireland are now the fourth-fastest team in 147 years of Test history to register their first win in the format.

Ireland celebrate their against Afghanistan.
Ireland celebrate their against Afghanistan.

It took Australia only one match to win their first Test. Meanwhile, England, Pakistan and Afghanistan took two matches to achieve the feat. On the other hand, West Indies took six matches, Ireland took eight and India did it after 25 games.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | ‘England fans will be thankful that Virat Kohli is not playing’: James Anderson before 5th Test

Ireland played their first Test match in 2018, where they were defeated by Pakistan. Afghanistan resumed batting in their second innings on Day 3, and began from 134/3, eventually getting dismissed for 218. Afghan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi (55) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) played key knocks for Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Mark Adair took three wickets to finish with eight in the match.

Chasing 111, Ireland reached 111/4, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century from Andrew Balbirnie (58*). Ireland were in trouble early, and were reeling at 13/3 due to Naveen Zadran removing Peter Moor and Curtis Campher for ducks.

Speaking after the match, Ireland captain Balbirnie said, "Deserved it. To win our 1st Test we are absolutely excited. There's a lot of cricket going on around the world, we know we are not going to get 10-15 Tests a year, but when we do, we will look to do well, very special to be a part of the group to have done that."

Speaking on his knock, he said, "Nerves but I knew if I could settle in there, we could win. It is right up there, currently there is a lot of talk about the relevance of Test cricket, played a lot of cricket for Ireland, a lot of players did not get the chance before, hopefully we will inspire a few back home to be Test cricketers."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, WPL Live match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On