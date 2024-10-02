Explore
    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: 1st ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 05:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 2, 2024 4:05 PM IST
    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024
    Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys
    South Africa squad -
    Jason Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 2, 2024 4:05 PM IST

    Ireland vs South Africa Match Details
    © 2024 HindustanTimes