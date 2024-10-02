Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: 1st ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 05:00 PM
Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 02 Oct 2024 at 05:00 PM
Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys
South Africa squad -
Jason Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024
Ireland vs South Africa Match Details
1st ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024 between Ireland and South Africa to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.