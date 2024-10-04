Explore
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa score after 2 overs is 6/0

    Oct 4, 2024 5:10 PM IST
    Oct 4, 2024 5:10 PM IST
    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 6/0 after 2 overs, Temba Bavuma at 4 runs and Ryan Rickelton at 2 runs
    Key Events
    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024
    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 04 Oct 2024 at 05:00 PM
    Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys
    South Africa squad -
    Jason Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 4, 2024 5:10 PM IST

    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 6/0 after 2 overs

    South Africa
    Temba Bavuma 4 (6)
    Ryan Rickelton 2 (6)
    Ireland
    Graham Hume 0/2 (1)

    Oct 4, 2024 5:05 PM IST

    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 4/0 after 1 overs

    South Africa
    Ryan Rickelton 1 (4)
    Temba Bavuma 3 (2)
    Ireland
    Mark Adair 0/4 (1)

    Oct 4, 2024 4:41 PM IST

    Ireland vs South Africa Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Ryan Rickelton (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (In for Tony de Zorzi), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

    Oct 4, 2024 4:05 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024

    Ireland vs South Africa Match Details
    2nd ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024 between Ireland and South Africa to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

