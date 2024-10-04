Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa score after 2 overs is 6/0

Live

By

Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 6/0 after 2 overs, Temba Bavuma at 4 runs and Ryan Rickelton at 2 runs

Ireland vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024

Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 04 Oct 2024 at 05:00 PM

Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi



Ireland squad -

Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys

South Africa squad -

Jason Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman...Read More