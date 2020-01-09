e-paper
Irfan Pathan has his say on India’s chances ahead of ODI series against Australia

Irfan Pathan believes that India have a great chance of beating Australia in their upcoming ODI series but added that India lack experience when it comes to playing on hard and bouncy pitches.

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Irfan Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket.
Irfan Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket.(PTI)
         

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that the Men in Blue have the edge over Australia in terms of talent and confidence ahead of the two teams’ three-match ODI series starting January 14 in Mumbai.

“In the past that wasn’t the case because they were doing really well. We were trying to match that level. I feel that Indian cricket is a notch ahead in terms of talent, in terms of cricket and in terms of confidence,” Star Sports expert Irfan Pathan said.

READ: Shubman Gill docked full match fee after altercation with umpire

“The only thing that will make it equal is the kind of pitches we are going to play in Australia because we do not have experience playing on those hard and bouncy pitches,” said Pathan, who recently called time on his international career.

Recounting his favourite memory of playing against Australia, Irfan said, “It all started in Australia for me. The most memorable moment was getting my first wicket and helping India win a Test match in Australia after 21 years. Winning the Test in Perth and being named the Man of the Match is also a favourite memory for me.”

