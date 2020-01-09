e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Cricket / Shubman Gill docked full match fee after altercation with umpire

Shubman Gill docked full match fee after altercation with umpire

Shubman Gill got into an altercation with umpire Mohammed Rafi during the Ranji Trophy encounter between Punjab and Delhi.

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shubman Gill in action.
Shubman Gill in action.(Twitter)
         

Punjab cricketer Shubman Gill was docked 100 percent of his match fees for dissent after the youngster got into an altercation with umpire Mohammed Rafi during the Ranji Trophy encounter against Delhi.

Gill was given out by Rafi off the bowling of Subodh Bhati but the current India A skipper was clearly unhappy with the decision and refused to leave the field. Rafi later overturned the decision after consultation with leg umpire Pashchim Pathak only to leave the rival Delhi team visibly unhappy.

The decision to overturn the wicket did not go down well with the Delhi team as they walked off the field and play was halted. The match referee had to intervene and after a brief stoppage, play resumed.

READ: ‘Special package’: Who is Prasidh Krishna? Why did Kohli mention his name

“Shubman has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees. He had accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee P Ranganathan. It was an unfortunate incident where he lost his cool and he is really sorry for his behavior,” a Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) official told TOI.

Delhi skipper Dhruv Shorey was also fined half of his match fees after his team refused to take the field after Gull’s dismissal. A Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) official confirmed TOI of the fine: “Yes Dhruv has also been reprimanded by the match referee. The reason cited was that he threatened to walk off the field with the team. The players were only protesting because the decision was overruled.”

Legendary India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi tore into Shubman Gill for having an argument with the on-field umpire and eventually forcing him to overturn a decision in a Ranji trophy match against Delhi at Mohali on Friday. Bedi termed Gill’s behaviour as ‘rowdy’ and ‘unpardonable.’

READ: Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC

“This kind of rowdy behaviour by anyone is unpardonable-least o all by proposed Capt of India A,” tweeted Bedi when asked by a senior journalist to react on the incident.

Bedi also hinted that Gill should be removed from captaincy of India A till the match referee takes an official “Let a more balanced person lead India A before the referee’s intimidated to decision on it,”

Gill has been named the captain of India A for the limited overs leg of the New Zealand tour later this month. “No matter how talented no player was ever bigger than the game-example needs setting,” Bedi added.

tags
top news
Crime Branch’s special team probing JNU violence yet to crack DU, Najeeb cases
Crime Branch’s special team probing JNU violence yet to crack DU, Najeeb cases
Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, fire engines at spot
Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, fire engines at spot
Indians more bullish on Trump than others, says new poll
Indians more bullish on Trump than others, says new poll
2 rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq’s Baghdad: Report
2 rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq’s Baghdad: Report
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Jaguar XE 2020 first drive review: Prowling with renewed purpose
Jaguar XE 2020 first drive review: Prowling with renewed purpose
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news