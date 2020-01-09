Shubman Gill docked full match fee after altercation with umpire

cricket

Punjab cricketer Shubman Gill was docked 100 percent of his match fees for dissent after the youngster got into an altercation with umpire Mohammed Rafi during the Ranji Trophy encounter against Delhi.

Gill was given out by Rafi off the bowling of Subodh Bhati but the current India A skipper was clearly unhappy with the decision and refused to leave the field. Rafi later overturned the decision after consultation with leg umpire Pashchim Pathak only to leave the rival Delhi team visibly unhappy.

The decision to overturn the wicket did not go down well with the Delhi team as they walked off the field and play was halted. The match referee had to intervene and after a brief stoppage, play resumed.

“Shubman has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees. He had accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee P Ranganathan. It was an unfortunate incident where he lost his cool and he is really sorry for his behavior,” a Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) official told TOI.

Delhi skipper Dhruv Shorey was also fined half of his match fees after his team refused to take the field after Gull’s dismissal. A Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) official confirmed TOI of the fine: “Yes Dhruv has also been reprimanded by the match referee. The reason cited was that he threatened to walk off the field with the team. The players were only protesting because the decision was overruled.”

Legendary India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi tore into Shubman Gill for having an argument with the on-field umpire and eventually forcing him to overturn a decision in a Ranji trophy match against Delhi at Mohali on Friday. Bedi termed Gill’s behaviour as ‘rowdy’ and ‘unpardonable.’

“This kind of rowdy behaviour by anyone is unpardonable-least o all by proposed Capt of India A,” tweeted Bedi when asked by a senior journalist to react on the incident.

Bedi also hinted that Gill should be removed from captaincy of India A till the match referee takes an official “Let a more balanced person lead India A before the referee’s intimidated to decision on it,”

Gill has been named the captain of India A for the limited overs leg of the New Zealand tour later this month. “No matter how talented no player was ever bigger than the game-example needs setting,” Bedi added.