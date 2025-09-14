Irfan Pathan offers sweeping verdict on Jasprit Bumrah’s edge over Pakistan batter: 'I don't think he stands a chance'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan asserted that Pakistan star batter Fakhar Zaman won't stand a chance when he faces pace ace Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday in the mega Asia Cup clash. Bumrah has been widely regarded as one of the best all-format bowlers in the world at the moment. The right-arm pacer was named Player of the Match when the two arch-rivals faced each other in the shortest format - the T20 World Cup 2024. The premier pacer caused havoc for the opposition in T20Is, and he did the same against the UAE earlier in the Asia Cup. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of UAE's Alishan Sharafu.(AFP)

He was right on the money with a lethal delivery, where he knocked off Alishan Sharafu's stumps to draw the first blood there.

Pathan shared his preview of a fascinating showdown between Bumrah and Fakhar, praising the Indian paceman's clever control and measured approach. He suggests that if Bumrah fires at his top speed, Fakhar may struggle to make an impact, while a contest against Kuldeep Yadav could provide an intriguing twist in the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash.

"When we saw Bumrah in the last match, he was bowling with control and easing in. He is very smart and knows how to pace himself. When you see him playing against Pakistan, he will be seen in a different pace and a different zone. Fakhar Zaman is a player who plays fast and tries to carry momentum. So there if Bumrah comes in his A game, I don't think Fakhar stands a chance. But if he can remove that spell, I would love to see that contest between Fakhar Zaman and Kuldeep Yadav," he said on Sony Sports Network.

Bumrah was the only frontline pacer in India's XI for the UAE clash, with the Dubai surface offering a bit more assistance to spinners. India are expected to go with the same combination with fast bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube to partner with him.

"King Bumrah once-in-a-generation bowler"

Pathan heaped praise on Bumrah, calling him a “once-in-a-generation” bowler, highlighting his mastery over pace, yorkers, and setting up batters, particularly left-handers like Fakhar Zaman, in high-pressure encounters.

"Who can give instructions to Bumrah? He is a king. He is a once-in-a-generation bowler. He knows how to set the batters up and when to bowl the yorker. Fakhar is a left-handed batter and we have seen the inswing yorker as well from Bumrah to left-handers," he added.