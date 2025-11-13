Search Search
Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
Irfan Pathan outlines Eden Gardens ‘pitch’ conundrum for Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir: ‘India are caught in middle’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 13, 2025 01:00 pm IST

India face a dilemma over preparing spin-friendly tracks or pace-aiding surfaces, with both bowling units in strong form ahead of the Eden Gardens Test.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels the team management could face a tough call on what kind of pitch to prepare for the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, come in as World Test champions and are likely to test India’s resolve. With the team still settling under new leadership, the focus will be on Shubman Gill to prove his credentials once again and guide the side against a strong visiting team.

Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill during a net session ahead of the first Test against South Africa.(AP)
Under Gill’s captaincy, India managed to draw the away series against England before sweeping the West Indies 2-0 in a dominant home performance.

Pathan shared his thoughts ahead of the India–South Africa Test series, highlighting the crucial decision awaiting the hosts — whether to prepare spin-friendly surfaces or opt for more balanced, pace-assisted tracks like in the 2019 series.

"The first challenge for India would be whether they should go for a turning track or pitches suiting the fast bowlers. When India defeated South Africa in 2015, they made rank turners where R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up over 30 wickets in the series. Whereas, in 2019, an attempt was made to make more sporting pitches, and it became good for batting," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

India could find themselves in a dilemma over whether to prepare spin-friendly pitches or ones that aid fast bowlers, especially with both departments in strong form. South Africa, the reigning World Test champions, arrive confident after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Pakistan, achieved without their influential captain Bavuma.

“India are caught in the middle”

Pathan further explained India’s current dilemma, noting that while the team boasts a strong mix of seamers and spinners, the early winter conditions in the eastern region — especially at Eden Gardens — are unlikely to produce dry, spin-friendly surfaces.

"But now, India are caught in the middle. They have a good seam bowling attack in Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep. On the other hand, there are good spinners too, Axar, Kuldeep, Jadeja, and Sundar, all are there. But the problem is, we are playing in early winter, so there won't be many dry surfaces in the eastern part of the country. Even the Eden Gardens curator has said that it will be a sporting pitch," he added.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
