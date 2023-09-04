Irfan Pathan savaged for 'petty, shameless' post after rain ruined India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

In the hunt for their first win of this campaign, India face Nepal in their upcoming Asia Cup 2023 match, in Pallekele on Monday. India's opener against Pakistan was called off after the first innings due to rain and both teams shared a point each. India had a massive batting collapse and were spared disappointment with rain playing spoilsport.

Irfan Pathan was criticised for a tweet on the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's top-order crumbled with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill departing for 11 and 10 runs respectively. Rohit was removed by pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afrid and Gill fell to Haris Rauf. Batting at no. 3, Virat Kohli began his innings with a beautiful but that proved to be his only playing shot as he lost his wicket to Shaheen for four off seven balls. Rauf then went on to dismiss Shreyas Iyer, who was making his comeback after a lengthy absence due to injury.

Middle order batters Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya rebuilt for India and gave Rohit and Co. some hope. Kishan smacked 82 runs off 81 balls, including nine fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Pandya clattered 87 off 90 deliveries, hammering seven fours and a six in the process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Pakistan's bowling department, Shaheen took four wickets, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf scalped three dismissals each. India were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs and the run-chase failed to take place as rain returned and spoiled the thriller. Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan took a jibe towards India and Pakistan fans, who were spared with the emotions of a result if the run-chase did take place. "Bahot saare Padosiyon ke TV bach gaye aaj;) (Televisions of many neighbours has been saved today)", wrote the former India cricketer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Irfan's post, one fan pointed out that his tweet showcased 'an incredible lack of self-respect' due to the fact that after Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf took 10 wickets for 129, Pakistan bowled out India for 266. "This is quite a petty and shameless remark, even if the match had ended with India in a winning position. But to say this after Shaheen, Naseem & Rauf took 10 wickets for 129 runs and restricted India to 266, one needs an incredible lack of self-respect. Shame on you, Irfan", wrote the user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the other reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Against Nepal, India will be without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who had to fly back to Mumbai due to personal reasons. Bumrah, who is fully fit, had returned to the Indian team after a lengthy injury lay-off. He flew back home with the permission of the BCCI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON