'Is Ashwin not fully fit?': Washington Sundar's mid-series inclusion in IND's squad for NZ Tests shocks former cricketer

The All India Selection Committee made a mid-series addition to India's squad—Washington Sundar—for the last two Tests against New Zealand after an embarrassing defeat in Bengaluru. Sundar, who last played a red-ball match for India way back in 2021, will join the side in Pune for the second Test. The spin all-rounder doesn't have the best of numbers with the ball in the four Tests he has played, he picked just six wickets at an average of 49.83. Meanwhile, he scored 265 runs at an average of 66.25 with the bat. India's Washington Sundar during a practice session.(PTI)

The 25-year-old's inclusion in the squad comes after his 152 for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Sundar's inclusion was a bit of a shocker for him as in the same Ranji Trophy match, Sai Sudharsan smashed a double ton, but he didn't receive a call-up.

"Washington Sundar's name has come in the team. It was slightly on unexpected lines, although he scored a century just now. He was playing for Tamil Nadu and beat up Delhi. Sai Sudharsan also beat up Delhi. He scored a double hundred, and Sundar scored a century," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Chopra asserted that Sundar's late inclusion has raised doubts over Ravichandran Ashwin's fitness, who didn't get to bowl much in the second innings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

"He (Sundar) has been given a place in the team. The question that comes to mind is - what is the Indian team thinking? Do they want to play another spinner? There were already plenty of fast bowlers in the traveling reserves. Is Ashwin not fully fit?" he added.

‘Is R Ashwin carrying some niggle?’

Chopra was baffled that skipper Rohit Sharma used Ashwin for just two overs while defending a 110-run target. However, Sundar's inclusion suggested to Chopra that the veteran spinner might be carrying some niggle which is why the selectors chose a like-for-like player for the backup.

"Was it because of that he was given only two overs on the last day? He was bowled when the match was over. It just did not make sense that you don't bowl Ashwin at all. What is the logic behind that? Since you didn't bowl him, is he carrying some niggle and you want Washington Sundar as an almost like-for-like in terms of type of skill?" he added.

New Zealand have three left-arm batters in the line-up, and Chopra said that it might be one of the reasons behind Sundar's late inclusion.

"Are they thinking that they want to play three spinners, but should play another off-spinner along with Jaddu and Ashwin, and not play Kuldeep, as the opposition team has Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway? Two of those three have scored runs. I am slightly split in which direction Washington Sundar's selection is pointing," said Chopra.