'Is everything okay Gambhir?': LSG's bombastic post on RCB's win sparks 'lets hope for Eliminator match' tweets

It was sheer destruction in epic proportion by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who surely exorcised the ghosts of 49 with the win in Jaipur on Saturday. Down in the bottom half of the table with a negative net run rate of 0.3, RCB roared back in stunning fashion. Bundling Rajasthan Royals for just 59, their second-lowest IPL score ever, RCB scripted a sensational 112-run win that saw them soar back into contention for a place in the playoffs. But a bombastic tweet from Lucknow Super Giants sparked a stunning 'Eliminator' proposal from fans of both teams. LSG's bombastic post on RCB's win sparks 'lets hope for Eliminator match' tweets

The unthinkable win, which even shocked some of the ardent RCB fans on Sunday, surely caused some tectonic shifts on the points table before Kolkata Knight Riders' first-ever win at Chepauk in a decade against Chennai Super Kings strengthened their chances.

At the end of the doubleheader Sunday, RCB stood at the fifth spot in the points table with six wins and as many losses in 12 games. They now stand only a point behind fourth-placed LSG. The win in Jaipur surely leaves RCB with a chance to make the playoffs again with the team having two matches leaving, one of which is at home albeit against defending champions Gujarat Titans. They face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and three nights later host GT in their final league game.

A win in two matches surely will see them finish with 16 points which could guarantee them a playoffs berth provided other factors go their way in the remaining nine league games. But for fans, they want to witness an 'Eliminator' tie between RCB and LSG, a proposal most social media users posted after LSG shared a tweet on RCB's win. Here are some of the reactions…

Well, there is little to explain why fans do want an RCB vs LSG tie. In the first tie, at the Chinnaswamy last month, LSG had defeated RCB and Gautam Gambhir, mentor of the Lucknow team, had celebrated wildly with silence gesture aiming at the crowd. Virat Kohli returned the favour in style in the second tie on May 1 in Lucknow, but the match saw more off-cricket action.

During the game, Kohli had a heated exchange with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq and later had a spat with Gambhir as the Ekana Stadium witnessed an ugly scene. BCCI had later punished the trio with helfty fines for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of the match fees while Naveen was docked 50 per cent of his fees.

