‘Is it ok for all pitches around the world to be just like that’, asks Llyod after ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch as average
Former cricketer and legendary commentator David Lloyd on Tuesday questioned the International Cricket Council (ICC) for rating the Ahmedabad pitch used for the 3rd Test as ‘average’.
The third test between India and England, which was a day-night affair, ended inside two days as the visitors suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat. The quality of the pitch sparked a debate and drew criticism from several former England captains including Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook.
On March 14, the ICC rated the much-criticised track as 'average'. The council also rated the pitch used at the Sydney Cricket Ground for third Australia vs India Test as average while the one used for the 4th Test between India and England in Ahmedabad was rated ‘Good’.
Meanwhile, Llyod came up with a tweet and questioned the ICC for the rating it gave to the Motera track. He wrote, “One big question for @ICC. If that is an ‘average’ pitch is it ok for all pitches around the world to be just like that with a disintegrated surface from ball one? I don’t expect an answer, by the way,” Lloyd wrote on Twitter.
Check out the post:
Joe Root-led England were bundled up for 112 and 81 in the Pink-ball Test as Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel spun a web around the visitors. The duo ended up sharing 18 wickets among each other. Axar scalped a total of 11 wickets and became the first-ever cricketer to do so in a day-night Test match.
India made a terrific comeback after losing the first Test by 227 runs. They went on to win the rest three games and clinched the 4-match series 3-1 to make it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship which is scheduled to be held in Southampton in June 2020. The Virat Kohli-led side will face Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the grand finale.
