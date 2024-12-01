'Is Rohit Sharma crying or laughing?': IND captain's frustrated act on Sarfaraz's dismissal leaves commentator guessing
Rohit Sharma looked frustrated in the Indian dugout watching Sarfaraz Khan's unusual dismissal in the warm-up match in Canberra
India captain Rohit Sharma was left visibly frustrated in the dugout after watching Sarfaraz Khan's unusual dismissal in the pink-ball warm-up game against Australia Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday. The act left commentator guessing Rohit's exact expression.
It happened in the 44th over of India's innings, just a few deliveries after the visitors had already secured a six-wicket win, but decided to continue batting through the innings given it was a mere practice match. Rohit, who was in the dug out, having suffered an early dismissal in his first appearance since joining the Indian camp on the tour, was seen signaling to the two batters in the middle - Sarfaraz and Washington Sundar - to go for big shots.
However, on the third ball of the over, Sarfaraz was dismissed after he edged the leg-side delivery, resulting in a simple catch for the wicketkeeper. The India batter seemed confused at first after the Australian side broke into a loud appeal but then made his way back to the dugout after the umpire signalled it out.
The camera caught Rohit frustrated in the dugout, as he covered his head with his hands. The commentator, who was left smiling at Rohit's reaction, however, failed to make out what the exact expression was. He said: “Is he laughing or crying? I feel he is laughing.”
India won warm-up match by 6 wickets
Shubman Gill, who had missed the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth last week, dispelled all doubts about his thumb injury with a stunning half-century knock, while the openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul - picked up from where they left off at the Optus Stadium as they forged a patient 75-run stand to help India win by six wickets.
However, India might have to solve a Rohit-sized puzzle for the Adelaide Test, pertaining to his batting position, after his experiment to bat at No. 4 failed. He scored only 3 off 11 in the match. In the second Test, he might bat at No. 5 or 6.
Earlier in the opening innings, Harshit Rana, who picked three wickets on his debut in Perth, earned a vote of confidence from the team management after snaring four wickets in six balls during the warm-up match.
Meanwhile, in a rather calculated move from the Indian management, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah skipped the match, and rathe engaged in net sessions beside the venue. Rishabh Pant too did not come out bat.