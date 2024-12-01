'Is Rohit Sharma crying or laughing?': IND captain's frustrated act on Sarfaraz's dismissal leaves commentator guessing

India captain Rohit Sharma was left visibly frustrated in the dugout after watching Sarfaraz Khan's unusual dismissal in the pink-ball warm-up game against Australia Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday. The act left commentator guessing Rohit's exact expression. Rohit Sharma's reaction on Sarfaraz Khan's dismissal

It happened in the 44th over of India's innings, just a few deliveries after the visitors had already secured a six-wicket win, but decided to continue batting through the innings given it was a mere practice match. Rohit, who was in the dug out, having suffered an early dismissal in his first appearance since joining the Indian camp on the tour, was seen signaling to the two batters in the middle - Sarfaraz and Washington Sundar - to go for big shots.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

However, on the third ball of the over, Sarfaraz was dismissed after he edged the leg-side delivery, resulting in a simple catch for the wicketkeeper. The India batter seemed confused at first after the Australian side broke into a loud appeal but then made his way back to the dugout after the umpire signalled it out.

The camera caught Rohit frustrated in the dugout, as he covered his head with his hands. The commentator, who was left smiling at Rohit's reaction, however, failed to make out what the exact expression was. He said: “Is he laughing or crying? I feel he is laughing.”

India won warm-up match by 6 wickets

Shubman Gill, who had missed the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth last week, dispelled all doubts about his thumb injury with a stunning half-century knock, while the openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul - picked up from where they left off at the Optus Stadium as they forged a patient 75-run stand to help India win by six wickets.

However, India might have to solve a Rohit-sized puzzle for the Adelaide Test, pertaining to his batting position, after his experiment to bat at No. 4 failed. He scored only 3 off 11 in the match. In the second Test, he might bat at No. 5 or 6.

Earlier in the opening innings, Harshit Rana, who picked three wickets on his debut in Perth, earned a vote of confidence from the team management after snaring four wickets in six balls during the warm-up match.

Meanwhile, in a rather calculated move from the Indian management, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah skipped the match, and rathe engaged in net sessions beside the venue. Rishabh Pant too did not come out bat.