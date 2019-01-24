 Is Virat Kohli the GOAT? Twitter responds to ICC’s question
Indian captain Virat Kohli scripted history when he became first cricketer to win all the three major ICC awards on offer. Kohli bagged the ICC cricketer of the year, the Test and ODI player of the year award.

cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2019 17:01 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File picture of Virat Kohli(AFP)

The prompted the International Cricket Council to pose a question to the fans as it asked them who they think is the ‘Greatest of All Time’ (GOAT).

Kohli had enjoyed a record-breaking 2018 as he scored 1322 runs in 13 Test matches at an average of 55.08. The Indian skipper was by far the best batsman in ODIs as he amassed 1202 runs in the 14 matches with six centuries to his name. Kohli scored his ODI runs at a barely-believable average of 133.55.

“Ok. Virat did sweep the #ICCAwards this week, but is he really in GOAT territory yet @Twitter?” wrote ICC on the micro-blogging website.

This is how Twitter responded:

“It feels amazing. It’s a reward for all the hard work that you do throughout the calendar year. I feel really grateful and very, very happy with the team doing well at the same time myself performing,” Kohli said in a statement.

“Having recognition at the global level from the ICC is something you feel proud of as a cricketer because you understand that there are many players playing the game.”

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 16:52 IST

