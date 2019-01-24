Is Virat Kohli the GOAT? Twitter responds to ICC’s question

Indian captain Virat Kohli scripted history when he became first cricketer to win all the three major ICC awards on offer. Kohli bagged the ICC cricketer of the year, the Test and ODI player of the year award.

The prompted the International Cricket Council to pose a question to the fans as it asked them who they think is the ‘Greatest of All Time’ (GOAT).

Kohli had enjoyed a record-breaking 2018 as he scored 1322 runs in 13 Test matches at an average of 55.08. The Indian skipper was by far the best batsman in ODIs as he amassed 1202 runs in the 14 matches with six centuries to his name. Kohli scored his ODI runs at a barely-believable average of 133.55.

“Ok. Virat did sweep the #ICCAwards this week, but is he really in GOAT territory yet @Twitter?” wrote ICC on the micro-blogging website.

This is how Twitter responded:

Now @ICC only trust on @imVkohli then any other Player on planet. @ICC think Virat only the one who can change everything with his magical stick. #TheKingKohli — Ashok S Chauhan (@Meashoksaini) January 23, 2019

Tendulkar and Bradman have always been regarded as the greatest. Currently Kohli’s numbers at his age compared to Tendulkar’s are better. If Kohli keeps going at this rate he’ll pass him and you’ll have to start comparing Kohli and Bradman. Kohli is in my opinion, the modern Don. — Charvee-Nepaul Goolabjith (@CharveeG7) January 23, 2019

Kohli is the best player in the world in all 3 disciplines of the game. He’s the best cricketer I’ve ever seen. — Elliott Wood (@Its_With2TTs) January 24, 2019

“It feels amazing. It’s a reward for all the hard work that you do throughout the calendar year. I feel really grateful and very, very happy with the team doing well at the same time myself performing,” Kohli said in a statement.

“Having recognition at the global level from the ICC is something you feel proud of as a cricketer because you understand that there are many players playing the game.”

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 16:52 IST