Ishan Kishan contacted by Ajit Agarkar, BCCI to join India's Test squad in England after Rishabh Pant ruled out: Report

Ishan Kishan is set to make a dramatic return to the Indian Test squad after it is learnt that the BCCI and its chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, want the India wicketkeeper to join the Test squad in England after Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the remainder of the series. Ishan last played for India in November of 2023, in a T20I against Australia and has the experience of two Test matches – against West Indies earlier that year. Nonetheless, with Dhruv Jurel expected to take over keeping duties in Manchester and replace Pant for the final Test at The Oval, Ishan will be the backup keeper. Ishan Kishan is set for his return to the Indian team after more than a year(AFP)

"The selection committee will add Ishan Kishan to the squad ahead of the fifth Test as Pant won't be part of the final Test match, which will be played from July 31 to August 4 at The Oval," a report in The Indian Express stated.

How has Ishan Kishan fared in the last one year?

Ishan has gone through a roller-coaster ride in the last year. In 2024, he was infamously stripped of the BCCI's Central Contract list after failing to comply with the board's mandatory rule of playing domestic cricket. He then turned up for Jharkhand in domestic cricket during the 2024-25 season, eventually earning back his contract earlier this year in April. He is currently part of Northamptonshire in the County Cricket Division One, and has shown good form, with scores of 87 and 77.

Ishan also represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, scoring 354 runs from 14 matches, featuring a bombastic century in his first appearance for the franchise. He celebrated his SRH debut by blasting his maiden IPL century off just 45 balls against the Rajasthan Royals. One of Mumbai Indians' most expensive buys previously, SRH shelled out ₹11.25 crore on him at the mega-auction last year.

While Ishan has spent limited time playing Test cricket – 78 runs including a half-century – it's mostly the ODIs and T20Is, where the left-handed opener has left a mark. In December of 2022, Ishan blasted a fastest-ever double-century in ODIs, eclipsing Chris Gayle. Ishan brought up his 200 off just 126 balls, 12 quicker than the Universe Boss. He also became the youngest to achieve the landmark.