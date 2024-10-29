Ishan Kishan credits ‘practical’ Hardik Pandya for his redemption: 'You don't have to cry about everything...'

Young wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan is raring to make a turnaround on India A tour of Australia and get back to the senior team. The stylish wicketkeeper has been under the scanners since he took a break from cricket on the South Africa tour last year and eventually lost the BCCI annual central contract after he didn't make himself available for Ranji Trophy matches last season. India's Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, left, encourage each other during an Asia Cup cricket match.(AP)

However, in the last couple of months, he started redeeming himself, and centuries in the Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy helped him get a place in the India A team.

Ahead of the Australia tour, Kishan opened up on his approach and how his good friend and teammate Hardik Pandya has always been there for him during tough times with his guidance.

"Every individual is different. I feel not everyone would think like that. I feel I am lucky enough that my thinking pattern is very practical. I am a very practical guy. I have spent a lot of time with Hardik (Pandya) and you also know that he is a very practical guy. What's needed, is needed. You don't have to cry about everything... So I have also started thinking like that," Kishan told Times of India.

Kishan asserted that he is now in a very practical zone in his career and credited Hardik for sharing ideas with him and backing him in doing big things.

“At a very young age, I was picked by Mumbai Indians and I have been friends with Hardik for a long time now. So I know how he thinks and I know he also wants me to be a great player so he keeps sharing ideas with me. I am in a very practical zone right now. Even if you get out, it's not like I start thinking 'ye kya ho gaya (what just happened), how will I now perform in the next game” he added.

‘Very lucky to have guys like Hardik Pandya around me’: Ishan Kishan

The wicketkeeper batter was part of India's ODI World Cup squad last year, but he only played in the first two matches when Shubman Gill was recovering from dengue. After the tournament, things went downhill for him when he returned from South Africa tour midway.

Kishan, who has experienced ups and downs in his career, further opened up about his process and said having a healthy zone around yourself is the key. He also said it's important to have a neutral point, which keeps him grounded.

"You need to find that neutral point where even when you score a hundred, you have to be very calm. Even if you get out early, you have to stay grounded. You have to find that right balance. I am very lucky to have guys like Hardik around me who have spoken to me about it. There are moments in cricket where you feel really down. And it's not just for me, it's for every cricketer. But if you find that neutral point, you will get over it. Skills are always there, it's just your mental thing. How you are dealing with things at that point of time. I have been very lucky to be in a very healthy zone throughout my career," he added.