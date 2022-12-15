Ishan Kishan follows up on his ODI double ton with big hundred in Ranji Trophy

Ishan Kishan has scored a brilliant hundred against Kerala in the Group C match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He scored 132 off 195 balls which included eight sixes and nine fours. Courtesy his innings, Jharkhand scored 340/10 in their first innings. The left-handed batter has continued his blazing form with the bat after hitting fastest ever double century in ODIs against Bangladesh, just five days ago.

Jharkhand were 114/4 and reeling under pressure when Kishan came in to bat. He stitched a crucial 202-run partnership with Saurabh Tiwary(97 off 229 balls) to bail his side out of trouble. Kishan was dismissed when Jharkhand were 329/6. After his dismissal, the team fell like a house of cards and lost the other four wickets for just 11 more runs added to the total. Kerala's Jalaj Saxena got a fifer in the innings as they attained a 135-run lead in the first innings.

ALSO READ: 'Thank God Jimmy Anderson is not from Pakistan': Ex-PAK star takes epic dig at PCB amid England Test series

Earlier Kerala won the toss and opted to batt first and they scored 475/10 with middle-order batter Akshay Chandran hitting 150 off 268 balls and captain Sanju Samson playing a cameo of 72 off 108 balls. Jharkhand's Shahbaz Nadeem was the highlight of the bowling as he dismissed five batters.

Five days ago, Kishan had set new benchmarks with his surreal knock of 210 off 131 balls including 10 massive sixes and 24 fours in the third One-Day International(ODI) against Bangladesh. He had become the youngest ever batter to hit a double ton in ODIs and the first batter to convert his maiden century into a double hundred. After his sensational knock, the left-handed batter climbed 117 spots to 37th place in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON