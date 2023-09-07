Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul in same XI? Srikkanth puts Rohit Sharma's 'possibility' into motion for ODI World Cup

It was a debate that no one saw coming, and yet it has turned out to be the cynosure of India's World Cup discussions, which started three days prior to India captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealing the 15-member squad for the quadrennial tournament at home that begins next month, and likely to stay for the duration of the next two months. Agarkar, in response to the rising debate, admitted it to be a "good headache" for the team management although he remained tightlipped over who presently stands at the first-choice option, while Rohit opened the road for a brand new possibility and former selection committee chairman Krishnamachari Srikkanth later put into motion.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth has his say on Ishan Kishan vs KL Rahul debate for World Cup

Ishan Kishan on Saturday was handed a rare opportunity after KL Rahul, the first-choice wicketkeeper so far, was ruled out of the group-stage matches of the 2023 Asia Cup. Amid discussions over India's possible line-up to fit in an Ishan, who has generally opened for India and has the record of the fastest double ton his name at that position while scoring three straight fifties in the tour of West Indies last month, the youngster was asked to bat at No. 5, where he has never featured before in ODI cricket, and he responded with a valiant knock of 82 against one of the best modern-day white-ball pace attack in Pakistan.

Moments after the knock, veterans and experts were divided over the debate on whether Ishan has pipped Rahul, who has been out of action since May this year, as the frontrunner in the World Cup playing XI. However, Rohit, in response to a question in the presser on Tuesday, admitted that there is a possibility of both playing in the same XI.

"There will a possibility, why not? As long as everyone is available to play, everyone is fit to play, selection depends on the opposition, a player's current form and those who have performed under pressure because how you get those runs is also important. Look at Ishan's knock, for his confidence that was brilliant. Under pressure, batting at No. 5 for the first time and a left-hander which gives us another dimension. We consider all that factor in picking a playing XI," he said.

Speaking to Star Sports on the day of the World Cup squad announcement, Srikkanth, who has served as the selection committee chief between 2008 and 2012, later explained what the playing XI could be to fit in both Ishan and Rahul. He picked Rahul as the No. 4, snubbing Shreyas Iyer, and kept Ishan at No. 5, "after what he performed in the match against Pakistan". He also implied that one between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel could fit in as a No. 8 for India.

Srikkanth's India batting line-up for World Cup playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Axar Patel.

While the debate is here to stay, a part of it is likely to clear up in the Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan on Sunday with Rahul having returned to the squad after having cleared all fitness tests.

