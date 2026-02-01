Ishan Kishan makes strong case for opener slot in India's T20 World Cup XI: ‘Batting alongside Abhishek really helps’

Ishan Kishan had a night to remember, smacking his maiden T20I ton in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand on Saturday. The knock was key as India won by 46 runs and also wrapped up the series 4-1. Kishan clobbered 103 runs off 43 balls, laced with six fours and 10 sixes, as India raced to 271/5 in 20 overs. Chasing 272 runs, New Zealand were bowled out for 225 in 19.4 overs. India's Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma in action. (PTI)

Kishan didn't feature in the fourth T20I due to a niggle. He finishes the series as the second-highest run-scorer, behind skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Kishan slammed 215 runs in four innings, striking at 231.18. His ton in the final T20I is also his highest score in the five-match series. The series was his comeback after a lengthy exile from international cricket, and it has also given Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir a headache.

Also Read: Dale Steyn uses stumps as crutches to spark bittersweet celebration; internet torn: ‘Funny and sad at the same time’ Tilak Varma's return from injury will see the MI star retain his spot in the batting order at No. 3. Kishan was supposed to be a back-up for the T20 World Cup, but Sanju Samson's poor form has created a selection conundrum.

‘Batting alongside Abhishek Sharma really helps’: Ishan Kishan Receiving the Player of the Match award, Kishan pointed out that batting alongside Abhishek Sharma helped him a lot, a further hint to the management that he can open in the upcoming tournament.

"I felt the ball was doing a bit early on, but batting alongside Abhishek Sharma really helps. You see his intent, you understand the momentum the team needs, and then you just try to watch the ball and play accordingly," he said.

Revealing that he wasn't chasing his maiden T20I ton, he said, "That approach worked well for me today. I think that’s the mindset of everyone in our team now. Even if you’re close to a milestone, it doesn’t really matter. If you start taking singles at that stage, you might feel later that you missed an opportunity to go big. So if the ball is there to hit, you have to go for it. The focus is on winning matches, not personal milestones."

"Yes, I’ve done well and I’m getting these awards, but my focus is firmly on the World Cup. That’s where the extra effort is needed. What’s important is carrying this form forward and continuing to contribute there," he added.