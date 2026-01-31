Dale Steyn uses stumps as crutches to spark bittersweet celebration; internet torn: ‘Funny and sad at the same time’

Now 22 years on from his international debut, Seyn has unsurprisingly lost the extreme pace and movement that made him the msot dangerous seam bowler of this century in the eyes of many, helping him rack up 699 wickets over the course of his career for South Africa.

After dismissing Delhi Warriors opener Yogesh Takawale LBW while bowling in the second innings of their group stage match, Steyn celebrated by running over to the stumps, plucking one out, and proceeding to use it as a walking stick.

Dale Steyn is six years removed from his international playing career, and now into his 40s. Doing his rounds on the cricket legends tours, Steyn played for Maharashtra Tycoons in the World Legends Pro T20 League taking place in Goa and put together a strong performance – but pulled off a celebration that left his many fans with a bittersweet feeling.

Gone is the man who inspired a generation with his action and aggression – but it speaks to his humility and appreciation of his position that he is able to take a joke, and even crack one at his own expense. At 42 years old, he is enjoying his retirement and also the bits and pieces of cricket he is able to put together.

Steyn's 2/10 not enough for win Steyn might have portrayed himself as the hobbling old man in this match after taking the wicket, but that didn’t stop him from remaining as effective as ever: in his four-over spell in this match, he took two wickets and conceded only 10 runs, a stellar performance where he rocked the top order early to give the Tycoons a leg up in their defence of 161.

However, strong lower order batting by the Delhi team earned them a three-wicket win thanks to big knocks by Sheldon Jackson and Sri Lanka’s Isuru Udana. Steyn’s efforts couldn’t recuse a win for Maharashtra despite Stuart Binny’s heroics early in the match, which saw him score 63 off just 31 deliveries.

Steyn shares a dressing room in this tournament alongside Chris Gayle, with the fearsom duo also having teammates such as Sir Alastair Cook, Shaun Marsh, and Carlos Briathwaite. Old man Steyn will be hoping he can roll the clock back just a little bit in Goa.