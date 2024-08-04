Ishan Kishan makes U-turn after word with BCCI selectors, to return to domestic cricket amid Team India absence: Report

India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has had a controversial 2024. Since leaving the tour of South Africa, Ishan reportedly made himself unavailable for selection during the T20I series against Afghanistan and the five-Test series against England. Despite captain Rohit Sharma's insistence on Indian cricketers participating in the Ranji Trophy, Ishan chose not to represent his state team, Jharkhand, and instead trained in Baroda for the Indian Premier League season. India's Ishan Kishan during a practice session at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (AFP)

As a result, Ishan was excluded from the BCCI's central contracts and had an indifferent IPL season, scoring 320 runs in 14 matches for Mumbai Indians. The franchise finished at the bottom of the table, and Ishan has remained absent from the national team since.

However, this situation may soon change.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is set to return to domestic cricket. The report indicates that Ishan's decision was influenced by discussions with BCCI selectors, who advised him to make himself available for Jharkhand. The selectors emphasised that Ishan risks losing significant international opportunities if he does not participate in domestic cricket.

The wicketkeeper-batter is also being considered for a leadership role for Jharkhand.

Kishan's last appearance for India was in November 2023 during the ODI World Cup. It is speculated that his frustration arose from being overlooked in favour of KL Rahul, a part-time wicketkeeper.

The domestic season is set to commence with the Duleep Trophy first-class red ball competition on September 5 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The selectors are unlikely to consider Ishan Kishan for this four-team event due to the same reason he was previously overlooked for international assignments: his refusal to play for his state team, Jharkhand.

Kishan's return to the national team may hinge on his decision to start representing his state once again. His absence from the ongoing Sri Lanka tour was notable, especially as Shreyas Iyer, who was also excluded from central contracts, earned a spot after participating in a few games for Mumbai. The selectors have made it clear that consistent domestic performance is crucial for re-entry into the national reckoning, and Kishan will need to heed this advice to revive his international career.