Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer's defiance set to force BCCI to bring revised pay structure, bonus for Test regulars: Report

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer ditching Ranji Trophy to prepare for the IPL despite the BCCI's repeated notices could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the other Test regulars. First Kishan and then Iyer decided to ignore the Indian team management's direct orders of playing domestic red-ball cricket. Kishan did not have any communication with the Jharkhand Cricket Association while Iyer told Mumbai that he had a back injury, which was denied by Nitin Patel, the NCA chief head of sports science and medicine. Patel said Iyer had no new fresh injuries and was fit to play. Indian cricket players Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (R)(ANI)

Kishan hasn't played any competitive cricket since the home series against Australia last year while Iyer, despite being fit, was dropped from the Test side after a string of low scores in the format.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

That this happened days after BCCI secretary Jay Shah issued an official letter to all the associations and its contracted players about the importance of playing domestic red-ball cricket when they are fit to play, was even more worrying for the board. According to an Indian Express report, BCCI has now decided to come up with a revised pay structure to reward Test cricketers.

What will be the new pay structure like?

The decision comes in the wake of Kishan "ignoring the team management’s calls to play domestic cricket, and instead opting to prepare for the IPL that begins next month," the report added.

Under the current pay structure, an Indian international gets paid ₹15 lakh as match fees for a Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI and ₹3 lakh per T20I. But that might see certain changes with a new remuneration model proposing bonus amounts for the Test regulars.

“For example, if someone plays all Test series in a calendar year, he should be rewarded additionally, apart from the annual retainer contract. This is to ensure that players turn out for more red-ball cricket. This would be an additional perk for playing Test cricket," a source privy to the new pay structure was quoted in the report.

The bonus will be applicable if a player stays fit and in form to play all of India's Test series in a calendar year. This additional money will encourage youngsters to give equal importance to the longest format in the era of T20 leagues and internationals. Although, centrally contracted Indian cricketers are not allowed to play in overseas leagues, skipping domestic cricket to stay fresh for IPL, has become a rising phenomenon among young players.

If approved, this revised salary structure for Indian players will come into effect after IPL 2024.

Rohit Sharma wants players with hunger to play Test cricket

It was earlier reported that the BCCI is also mulling making red-ball cricket appearance mandatory for players to be eligible for IPL.

Notably, India captain Rohit Sharma also stressed the importance of playing red-ball cricket. Rohit said only players, who have the 'hunger' to succeed in Test cricket, will be given a chance to feature in the longest format for the country.

India beat England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi to win the five-match series 3-1 with the fifth and final Test yet to be played in Dharamsala.