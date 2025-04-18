Ishan Kishan walks up to Nita Ambani, receives gentle pat on cheek in heartfelt reunion with MI owner after SRH clash

In a heartwarming moment following Mumbai Indians' splendid win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, MI's owner, Nita Ambani, shared a warm post-match reunion with Ishan Kishan at the Wankhede Stadium. Ishan, who was with the Mumbai franchise for seven seasons before being released ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, was roped in by Sunrisers in a big-money move. This was his first return to the Wankhede in rival colours, and while he endured a quiet outing with the bat – stumped for just 2 by Ryan Rickelton – the scenes after the match brought out the emotional core of the sport. Ishan Kishan meets Nita Ambani(X)

As the players shook hands and began heading towards their respective dugouts, Ishan made his way towards Nita Ambani, greeting her with a warm smile. Ambani, too, warmly gestured towards the MI's former wicketkeeper-batter and gently patted his cheek.

The young wicketkeeper-batter exchanged pleasantries with the MI owner before jogging back to rejoin the SRH squad.

On the field, MI produced a clinical all-round display to register their third win of the season. Chasing 163 on a challenging surface, they got past the target in 18.1 overs thanks to key contributions from Will Jacks (36 off 26), Suryakumar Yadav (26 off 15), and Tilak Varma (21*). MI’s bowlers had earlier restricted SRH to 162 for 5, with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Jacks delivering disciplined spells.

SRH showed some late fight with Heinrich Klaasen’s 37 and Aniket Verma’s final-over fireworks, but MI’s control of conditions and sharp execution proved too good on the day.

With the win, MI moved to six points in the IPL table but remain seventh. SRH, meanwhile, continue to endure a tough outing in the 2025 season, with only two wins on the board at the halfway mark. They remain ninth in the points table, and now stare at a challenging task of mounting a comeback and putting forth their contention for playoff spots.

Pat Cummins' men were the finalists of previous year's IPL. MI, meanwhile, also faced a poor start to the season but have now registered a second successive win, following their victory against Delhi Capitals last week