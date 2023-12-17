Ishan Kishan withdraws from South Africa Test series, KS Bharat named replacement

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has pulled out of the squad for the impending two-match Test series against South Africa as he has flown back home due to personal reasons. BCCI have named KS Bharat, who is currently in South Africa as India 'A' skipper, as his replacement. Ishan Kishan has pulled out of the India squad for the South Africa Test series

"Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad. The men's selection committee has named KS Bharat as a replacement," BCCI said in a statement.

India are slated to play two Tests against the Proteas with the first match starting on December 26–30 and the second scheduled for January 3–7, 2024. SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the opening Test, and the second will be held in Newlands.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk).

