News / Cricket / Ishan Kishan withdraws from South Africa Test series, KS Bharat named replacement

Ishan Kishan withdraws from South Africa Test series, KS Bharat named replacement

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 17, 2023 04:32 PM IST

KS Bharat is currently in South Africa as India 'A' skipper

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has pulled out of the squad for the impending two-match Test series against South Africa as he has flown back home due to personal reasons. BCCI have named KS Bharat, who is currently in South Africa as India 'A' skipper, as his replacement.

"Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad. The men's selection committee has named KS Bharat as a replacement," BCCI said in a statement.

India are slated to play two Tests against the Proteas with the first match starting on December 26–30 and the second scheduled for January 3–7, 2024. SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the opening Test, and the second will be held in Newlands.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk).

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

