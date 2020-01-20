e-paper
Ishant Sharma joins India’s injury list, hurts ankle in Ranji Trophy clash against Vidarbha

The veteran of 96 Tests is expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour and this is his last Ranji game of the season.

cricket Updated: Jan 20, 2020 15:48 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
File image of Ishant Sharma
File image of Ishant Sharma(Twitter)
         

India’s senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game here on Monday, just before the announcement of the Test squad for the New Zealand tour. Spearheading the Delhi attack against Vidarbha, the extent of the 31-year-old’s injury is not known, but Ishant looked in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff.

The injury happened in the fifth over of Vidarbha’s second innings and Ishant’s third over.

ALSO READ: A successful experiment, a spicy addition and a comeback - 3 big takeaways from India’s emphatic series win

It was a short delivery, which rival skipper Faiz Fazal tried to pull but the ball hit the pads, as Ishant vociferously appealed on the follow through before slipping suddenly.

He was writhing in pain and needed immediate medical help. Ishant had taken three wickets for 45 runs in Vidarbha’s first innings.

The veteran of 96 Tests is expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour and this is his last Ranji game of the season.

His next outing is supposed to be a practice match in Hamilton but in case the injury turns out to be serious, he will be going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

