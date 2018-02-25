Islamabad United beat table-toppers Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League

Islamabad United put up a spirited show in Dubai as they defeated Multan Sultans by five wickets in a low-scoring encounter in the Pakistan Super League encounter on Sunday.

Islamabad United chose to field first and they immediately had Multan Sultans in trouble, reducing them to 31/4 with Mohammad Sami picking up two wickets. A 54-run stand between Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard steadied Multan Sultan but once Andre Russell dismissed them both for 35 and 28, the innings fizzled out.

Rumman Raees picked up three wickets as Multan Sultans lost their last six wickets for 28 runs to be bundled out for 113.

In response, South Africa legspinner Imran Tahir picked up three quick wickets as Islamabad United stuttered but a responsible 48*off 34 balls from 22-year-old Hussain Talat helped them cross the line with 16 balls remaining.

Brief Scores: Islamabad United 117/5 (Hussain Talat 48*, Chadwick Walton 28; Imran Tahir 3/19) beat Multan Sultans 113 (Shoaib Malik 35, Kieron Polllard 28; Rumman Raees 3/13) by five wickets