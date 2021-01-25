'It can be learnt fairly easy': Tatenda Taibu reveals how Dravid's advice helped him tackle Anil Kumble
Former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu has revealed that how a suggestion from former Indian skipper and ex-India A coach Rahul Dravid helped him improve his game against Indian spin legend Anil Kumble.
Taibu took to Twitter on Sunday and stated that he received the valuable piece of advice after an India vs Zimbabwe Test match. He mentioned that Dravid advised him to play with his bat ahead of the pad.
“When Anil Kumble got me out 3 out of 4 times in my first 2 tests in India. I got advice from Dravid,(after match drinks) to play him like a slow medium pace bowler but WITH bat infront of the pads while still playing late. And mostly importantly watching the ball very closely,” tweeted Taibu.
“It can be learnt fairly easy. It's just getting the timing of looking to come forward on the front foot without committing and WATCHING the ball as opposed to looking at the ball,” the former Zimbabwe captain further added.
Taibu’s revelation came as a reply to former England captain Kevin Pietersen’s tweet, asking to share the copies of an e-mail, he received from Dravid, with current England openers Dom Sibley and Zack Crawley.
ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid gives a classic response to constant praise for grooming youngsters
As the duo continues to struggle against Sri Lanka's spinners, Pietersen feels that Dravid’s advice may help both batters tackle spin.
“Hey @englandcricket, print this and give it to Sibley & Crawley. They can call me to discuss it at length if they want,” Pietersen had tweeted.
During his playing career, there came a patch when Pietersen was struggling against spinners and the batsman opted to reach out to Dravid for some advice. Dravid had then sent Pietersen a lengthy email describing how he can get the better of spinners. Pietersen had also described the whole incident in his book titled ‘KP: The Autobiography’.
ALSO READ | 'It's disrespectful to Indian team if England do not play best XI': Kevin Pietersen
In his letter, Dravid had advised Pietersen to try picking up the bowler's length out of their hands in the nets. He also asked the English batsman to bat without pads against Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar in the nets, in order to help him to reach the length of the ball.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I teared up': Natarajan recalls when skipper Kohli handed T20 trophy to him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He really enjoys a battle': Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tatenda Taibu reveals how Dravid's advice helped him tackle Anil Kumble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My career hit a low after the WC: Rishabh Pant
- Pant was selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup due to his ability to win games single-handedly. But Pant did not enjoy a fruitful outing as he failed to perform at the level expected of him and soon his displays with the bat also started to diminish in coming matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exclusive Interview: Saha opens up on battle with Pant for keeper's slot
- When the India wicket-keeper finally manage to spare some time for a chat – albeit with the permission from his daughter and wife, it didn’t take him much time to don the imaginary keeping gloves and gather the bouncer-like questions with utmost ease during.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc
- Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ban bouncers for U-18 players, urges concussion specialist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka out for 126; England chasing 164 for series sweep
- England resumed at 339-9 and added only five runs before being dismissed and handing Sri Lanka a 37-run first-innings lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s why Rahane denied umpires’ offer to leave SCG after racial abuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All-rounder par excellence: Shakib Al Hasan reaches unique milestone
- Bangladesh vs West Indies: The former captain became the first player in international cricket to reach this milestone in a single country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The rock of RAJKOT’: Cricket fraternity wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 33rd B'day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England squad will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Everyone has been amazed’: Sangakarra lauds Root’s century against Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coach promoted me to U-14 group even when I was 8 years old: Shubman Gill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox