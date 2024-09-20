'It could have been 7 sixes': Stuart Broad made to watch brutal Yuvraj Singh over on 17th anniversary of Durban epic

September 19 2024 marked the 17th year since Yuvraj Singh famously tore into Stuart Broad to hit the Englishman for six sixes in one over, during India’s T20 World Cup contest against England in Durban in 2007. Stuart Broad during the India vs England 2007 World Cup contest. (Getty)

Reflecting on the occasion while broadcasting for Sky Sports during the ongoing England vs Australia ODI series, Broad revisited the iconic over which he found himself on the wrong end of.

"I've never watched that back, but I must admit, I got lucky to get away with a no-ball there as well," joked Broad. "It could have been seven sixes"

Stuart Broad reveals that he has NEVER watched back Yuvraj Singh hitting him for 6 sixes in an over in the 2007 T20WC! 😲💥 pic.twitter.com/wWyfAiFow6 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 19, 2024

Broad was likely referencing the fourth of those six famous sixes, which was a waist-high full-toss far outside off-stump that Yuvraj managed to time well and carved over the point boundary to continue the charge.

Yuvraj had already slogged Broad’s first ball over midwicket for a 100+m six, before flicking one off his legs and driving Broad over cover to hit his first three deliveries for maximums.

'Thank you for that opportunity…'

"I've never seen that [back], never watched it," admitted Broad while on commentary duties in England’s first ODI against Australia, speaking to Michael Atherton. "So thank you for that opportunity 17 years on," he added in a humorous tone.

Yuvraj hit the fifth ball from down on one knee to take India past the 200 run mark in the innings, before connecting with another heave over midwicket to accomplish the iconic feat of hitting all balls in one over for maximums. The final six also brought up Yuvraj’s half-century in just 12 deliveries.

Yuvraj’s six-ball explosion against a young Stuart Broad in 2007 remains tied for the fastest T20I half-century. His flurry allowed India to reach a total of 218/4 in Durban, which proved to be enough as India won by 18 runs in this group stage match enroute to their eventual success in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Broad, who retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year, has been on the receiving end of several punishing overs from Indian players, including Jasprit Bumrah’s 35-run attack at Edgbaston in 2022.