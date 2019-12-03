‘It is a worry for us’: Misbah-ul-Haq talks about Pakistan’s disappointing show against Australia

cricket

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 16:56 IST

Pakistan had a disappointing run in the recently concluded Test series against Australia as they were completely outplayed by the hosts in both matches and Pakistan head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that the form of some of the main players in the team is a major reason for concern.

Misbah said on PCB’s podcast, “It is a worry for us, Yasir and Abbas are our main bowlers and some of our main batsmen like Azhar, their form is also concerning for us. We lacked a lot in the bowling department, we couldn’t build any pressure and dismiss the Australian batsmen, this has always been a problem for us here.”

READ: Steve Smith misses out on massive Test record

Highlighting on what needs to be done, Misbah said, “To be successful here, we need to improve and know how to bowl in these conditions. With batting, there’s some technical adjustments that are needed here, your scoring areas change so we have to look at that in future.” He further added, “Overall, if we look at the series, Australia were the much better team in their own conditions.”

Australia closed the gap on leaders India in World Test Championship following their comprehensive 2-0 series victory against Pakistan on home soil. Tim Paine’s troops took home full 120 points after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively. India, who are yet to drop a point in the nine-team championship, reached 360 points after their innings victory in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

READ: Asia XI vs World XI match could inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. Australia went into the two-Test series with 56 points carried over from their five-match series against England, which had ended in a 2-2 draw. Following this series win over Pakistan, the Aussies have fortified their position on the table.