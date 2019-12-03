Australia vs Pakistan: Steve Smith misses out on massive Test record

cricket

Steve Smith has been a consistent performer for the Australian cricket team and his statistics clearly show his dominance when it comes to Test cricket. During the recently concluded Test series against Pakistan, the former Aussie skipper became the fastest to the 7000-run club in Tests and he was only the 11th Australian to do so. Smith had a fifty-plus score in all the series he took part ever since his debut in the longest format but he did not enjoy a good outing in the two Test matches in the series and as a result, he missed out on an impressive record.

Smith scored at least one 50+ score in 21 consecutive Test series before the one against Pakistan. However, the record belongs to England opener Marcus Trescothick who achieved the feat in 23 consecutive series. Smith, who has impressed with his bat recently, could only manage to score 36 and 4 in his last two innings.

Australia closed the gap on leaders India in World Test Championship following their comprehensive 2-0 series victory against Pakistan on home soil.

Tim Paine’s troops took home full 120 points after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively. India, who are yet to drop a point in the nine-team championship, reached 360 points after their innings victory in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Australia went into the two-Test series with 56 points carried over from their five-match series against England, which had ended in a 2-2 draw. Following this series win over Pakistan, the Aussies have fortified their position on the table.