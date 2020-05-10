‘It is got to be...’: KL Rahul picks his all-time favourite batsman

cricket

Updated: May 10, 2020 19:34 IST

India’s wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul recently started an ‘Ask Rahul’ session on Twitter to engage his fans on social media. He got a plethora of questions and tried to answer most of them. He was asked about his favourite all-time batsmen and Indian batter chose his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate. And it wasn’t his national captain Virat Kohli.

Rahul named South African great AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman.

“I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17,” Rahul said while answering the question.

Rahul and de Villiers have played together in the past for the Indian Premier League franchise -- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

During the ‘Ask Rahul’ session, the right-handed batsman also revealed his favourite moment while playing for Karnataka.

Rahul said that winning the Ranji Trophy during the 2013-14 season has to be his favourite cricket moment while playing for Karnataka.

The batsman also named Royal Challengers Bangalore as his favourite IPL franchise apart from Kings XI Punjab.

As all sporting events across the world have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rahul is enjoying some time away from cricket.

He was phenomenal with the bat in the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand. He has scored one century and four fifty-plus scores in his last ten innings in ODIs and T20Is combined.

Rahul would have been leading the Kings XI Punjab had the IPL commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(with ANI inputs)