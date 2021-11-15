'It's something I haven't tried and I relish challenges': Former India head coach Ravi Shastri opens up about his future

Former head coach of the Indian team, Ravi Shastri, on Sunday, opened up about his future saying that he would definitely want to coach a franchise in the Indian Premier League. Shastri's tenure as India's head coach ended earlier last week at the end of the team's journey in the T20 World Cup where they failed to make the semis.

"If I get the opportunity, I will definitely do it. There are no two ways about that. It will be a great experience. Something I have not tried and I relish challenges. I will go in that direction, for sure," he said in an interview with NDTV.

Earlier, Cricbuzz had reported that the Ahmedabad franchise is likely to rope in Shastri as their coach for the 2022 season of the IPL. It further reported that the franchise, owned by private equity firm CVC Capitals, has already approached the veteran cricketer.

Shastri, however, feels that with the media industry expanding, he would also want to be part of it, having previously served in the broadcasting industry for two decades after his retirement from the game.

"The sporting fraternity, since I left the game and went to broadcasting for 23 years, has opened up that massively, five fingers will not fit, you need ten," he added. "But I am good enough with five and it will be everything connected to cricket because whatever I am, it is because of the game and in many ways, the BCCI, because they are the custodians of the sport in India. But the media space is exploding and I think I fit in there."

Shastri served as the coach of the Indian team for four years. During his tenure, India made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England, and reached the semis in 2019 ODI World Cup.